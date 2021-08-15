Canelo Alvarez’s daughter denounces racism in the United States

33 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Alvarez CinnamonDaughter of a Mexican boxer Ciel “Canelo” Alvarez, Participated in North American youth championship, an equestrian competition that took place in Michigan, United States, a few days ago.

Emily Cinnamon, 15 , represents Mexico In a contest I approved International Equestrian Federation (FEI) And he did it well. However, he also denounced some of the contest’s grievances.

“We hated the way they treated us, especially one of my friends,” he said. Emily Alvarez in his social networks and that the tricolor fighter later used his Instagram account with the message “silly cheater”.

“He was mocked by an FEI official and other American cyclists because he couldn’t speak English and, as I know, they were also disrespectful and racist. We all feel uncomfortable here,” he said.

According to a story fromCanillo”, his daughter won a silver medal in American fencing.

“We did a 2,300-mile ride with our horses and it’s also huge and hard work from our parents and coaches, and they didn’t even seem to care. They made us feel it was an honor to come to the United States as Latinos. Today they were racist with us. They offended our nation and my country” Emily.

