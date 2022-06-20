Centimeters of a hole in one: Sebastian Muñoz’s superb shot at the US Open | golf

33 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Sebastian Muñoz was the most prominent Latin American golfer at the 122nd US Open. The Bogota native finished in 14th place, which he shared with eight other players, including Patrick Cantlay and Xander Shaveli.

This Sunday, Muñoz achieved his best result in a major tournament. Previously, he was 19th in the 2020 Masters Tournament.

The Colombian did not start this “pioneer” in the best way, as he had to struggle a lot to pass the qualifying pieces. Muñoz was one stroke away from being eliminated, but on Friday he signed an excellent round of 69 strokes (-1) to seal the weekend.

On Saturday, he repeated that “score” on the tough course at The Country Club and climbed to 17th place.

On the fourth and final day of competition, the 29-year-old golfer saw quite a few ups and downs, but managed to close the course on a par (70). The world number 49 wrapped up with five birds, a double bogey, three bogeys and nine pairs.

One of those birds came on the short but hard Level 3 on Hole 11. Muñoz hit a staggering wedge that traveled toward the pin.

The ball bounced a meter past the hole, but the “back spin” excited the Colombian and the crowd with a hole in one of them.

The ball lost speed as it approached the hole, leaving a bittersweet taste for the Colombian. Muñoz started jumping in an attempt to send troops into the ball to get to the ball, but it remained steady.

Muñoz was congratulated by Australian Min Woo Lee, who played on the final day in the same group as the Bogotá native.

Here is the shot:

“Closer and closer. Thanks for the support. Amazing field and formation this week. Let’s go to the next stage!” It was the message of the Colombian, who shared his success with his Instagram followers.

Who are the newest US Open champions?

  • 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick (England).
  • 2021: John Ram (Spain).
  • 2020: Bryson DeShampeau (USA).
  • 2019: Gary Woodland (USA).
  • 2018: Brooks Koepka (USA).
  • 2017: Brooks Koepka (USA).
  • 2016: Dustin Johnson (USA).
  • 2015: Jordan Spieth (USA).
  • 2014: Martin Kaymer (Germany).
  • 2013: Justin Rose (England).
  • 2012: Webb Simpson (USA).

Who are the golfers with the most titles at the US Open?

  • Willie Anderson (1901, 1903, 1904 and 1905).
  • Bobby Jones: (1923, 1926, 1929 and 1930).
  • Ben Hogan (1948, 1950, 1951, 1953).
  • Jack Nicklaus (1962, 1967, 1972 and 1980).

How many titles does Sebastian Muñoz have on the PGA Tour?


The Colombian golfer won his only title, to date, at the Sandersons Farm Championship in 2019. That year, he defeated South Korean Sugjae Im in the playoff.

More Stories

Tokyo 2020 | Athletics: Solomon Bariga spoils the party for Uganda

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Kabbalah and the dreams of golfers looking to devote themselves today to the US Open

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Pumas vs America, where and when to watch the friendly El Clasico match in the capital?

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

After losing to Australia in the play-off, Peru determines the future of Ricardo Gareca

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Immigrants are hired informally – El Sol de México

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Captain of the seven Chilean Rugby Championships and the 2022 World Cup in South Africa: ‘Expectations are high’ | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The College of Medicine awards a diploma in research

32 mins ago Mia Thompson

Centimeters of a hole in one: Sebastian Muñoz’s superb shot at the US Open | golf

33 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Why iPhone 14 Pro will be my next smartphone

38 mins ago Leo Adkins

Choose an animal and a personality test will reveal the most irrational side of you | Psychological test | viral | nnda nnrt | Mexico

40 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Museveni reveals the formation of the new government in Uganda and appoints Rubina Nabanga as Prime Minister

48 mins ago Leland Griffith