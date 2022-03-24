Charles Michel will continue as President of the European Council until 2024

The heads of state and government of the European Union until 2024 renewed the mandate of the president of the liberal European Council Charles Michel of Belgium at the head of the institution representing the leaders of the member states of the European Union. . Today the European Council re-elected Charles Michel As president for a second term of two and a half yearsFrom June 1, 2022 to November 30, 2024. He was also re-elected as President of the Euro Summit for the same period.”

Without any state submitting an alternative candidate, He is the one who headed the government of Belgium between 2014 and 2019 It was re-ratified, unsurprisingly, in a position created in 2009 from the Lisbon Treaty, which is unofficially held by a former prime minister of an EU country. The first president of the European Council was the Belgian Christian Democrat Hermann van Rompuy (2009-2014), which was succeeded by Polish conservative Donald Tusk (2014-2019), who left the post to 46-year-old Charles Michel.

The President directs the meetings of the European Council and promotes his work. The Council added that it also guarantees the external representation of the European Union at its level in matters related to its common foreign and security policy. In these two and a half years, Charles Michel has stood out in his focus Action and discourse in the geopolitical weight gain of the European Union In the world. But he also remembers his inability to respond to two of the manly insults suffered by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the first in Ankara in 2021, with Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the second. In Brussels in 2022 with Ugandan Foreign Minister Alhaji Abubakar Gigi Odongo.