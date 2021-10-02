China (again) is building giant COVID-19 quarantine centers – El Financiero

China calls on city governments to create quarantine It can accommodate thousands of overseas arrivals, as the country continues a zero-tolerance approach to maintaining it COVID-19.

Local authorities have until the end of October to convert or build the centers, requiring at least 20 rooms for every 10,000 residents, Cui Gang, an official with the National Health Commission, told a news briefing this week. Cui said the goal is to prevent the country’s quarantine facilities from being “scattered” and “disorganised.”

Tsui said cities will also need to provide a list of reserve accommodation sites to ensure the effectiveness of their quarantine systems.

The move comes as the spread of the delta type slows in the northern Chinese city of Harbin, near the Russian border, and an earlier outbreak appears to have been contained in southeastern Fujian Province.

The highly contagious strain of the virus has passed through a country with some of the harshest epidemiological measures in the world, making it a record carrier of the so-called COVID Zero استراتيجية strategyWhich aims to kill all infections. This approach, which has helped countries like China, New Zealand and Singapore reduce deaths for most of the pandemic, is now being called into question as other parts of the world are beginning to open up despite ongoing cases. Critics say it is isolating and less effective against the more transmissible deltas.

China is currently requiring all returning travelers to quarantine for at least 14 days, with few exceptions for those who have been vaccinated.

Cui said the new quarantine centers will enter service in batches. He said cities that typically see large numbers of inbound travelers and port cities with large numbers of imported COVID cases should build “health stations” for medical monitoring, and build large quarantine centers that can be used in emergencies.

He said that the current quarantine facilities in China, which are mostly limited to hotels, will be closely inspected to ensure that they meet certain standards in terms of location, design and facilities to avoid transmission.