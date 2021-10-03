When actor Sebastian Osorio Luis Andres Colmenares became | The history of the crime of Colmenares | The original frog cartel | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | Fame

Because of his brilliant work in the Netflix series “History of a crime: Colmenares”, which tells the life of actor Luis Andrés Colmenares Sebastian Osorio He can be recognized as one of the great actors today. To play this role, the artist had to prepare well for the final revival of the character.

But to achieve the goal of embodiment Luis ColmenaresThe actor had to enter the world of the aforementioned character and even undergo physical changes such as changing his physical appearance for which he was helped with makeup.

Who is Sebastian Osorio?

Sebastian Osorio Actor, born in Bogotá (Colombia) and is now 22 years old. From a young age he lived in the city of Cartagena. His father is the actor Sergio Osorio and his mother is the artist Ora Maria Mercado.

He studied cinema in school New York But his career as a professional actor began with a supporting role in the telenovela about the ex-boxer Pambelé, which was launched by RCN.

Thanks to the constant support of his parents, the actor managed to get to where he is today.

Sebastian Osorio and his role as Luis Andrés Colmenares

Yes good Osorio He is one of the most famous artists in the world of acting, not everything was rosy, because according to RCN . channel The actor, like the other characters in the aforementioned series, received multiple requests from the families of those affected in the case arguing that the coordination was done without the permission of the Colmenares family.

Another detail that gave a lot to talk about is when it became known what an actor looks like in real life, which surprised more than one, considering that Osorio is blond with blue eyes.

To play the character, the production had to darken his skin and put dark-colored contact lenses on him.

In what other series have Juan Pablo Origo and Sebastian Osorio worked together?

Juan Pablo Origo and Sebastian Osorio worked together on “History of Crime: Colmenares”. It is a Colombian television series from Netflix, as part of the second season of the franchise “Historia De Un Crimen”, released on May 3, 2019.

The television series is based on the Colmenares case, in which the young Luis Andres Colmenares lost his life on October 31, 2010 in the city of Bogotá under strange circumstances. Sebastian Osorio plays Luis Andres Colmenares; While Juan Pablo Origo is Carlos Cardenas.