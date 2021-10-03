When actor Sebastian Osorio Luis Andres Colmenares became | The history of the crime of Colmenares | The original frog cartel | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | Fame

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Because of his brilliant work in the Netflix series “History of a crime: Colmenares”, which tells the life of actor Luis Andrés Colmenares He can be recognized as one of the great actors today. To play this role, the artist had to prepare well for the final revival of the character.

more information: Sebastian Osorio from “El Cartel de los Sapos: El origen” to “La nieta Elegida”

But to achieve the goal of embodiment Luis ColmenaresThe actor had to enter the world of the aforementioned character and even undergo physical changes such as changing his physical appearance for which he was helped with makeup.

Who is Sebastian Osorio?

Sebastian Osorio Actor, born in Bogotá (Colombia) and is now 22 years old. From a young age he lived in the city of Cartagena. His father is the actor Sergio Osorio and his mother is the artist Ora Maria Mercado.

more information: In another series, Juan Pablo Origo and Sebastian Osorio worked together, as well as “El Cartel de los sapos: El origen”

He studied cinema in school New York But his career as a professional actor began with a supporting role in the telenovela about the ex-boxer Pambelé, which was launched by RCN.

Thanks to the constant support of his parents, the actor managed to get to where he is today.

more information: Who is in “El Cartel de los Sapos El origen”

Sebastian Osorio and his role as Luis Andrés Colmenares

Yes good Osorio He is one of the most famous artists in the world of acting, not everything was rosy, because according to The actor, like the other characters in the aforementioned series, received multiple requests from the families of those affected in the case arguing that the coordination was done without the permission of the Colmenares family.

Another detail that gave a lot to talk about is when it became known what an actor looks like in real life, which surprised more than one, considering that Osorio is blond with blue eyes.

To play the character, the production had to darken his skin and put dark-colored contact lenses on him.

In what other series have Juan Pablo Origo and Sebastian Osorio worked together?

Juan Pablo Origo and Sebastian Osorio worked together on “History of Crime: Colmenares”. It is a Colombian television series from Netflix, as part of the second season of the franchise “Historia De Un Crimen”, released on May 3, 2019.

The television series is based on the Colmenares case, in which the young Luis Andres Colmenares lost his life on October 31, 2010 in the city of Bogotá under strange circumstances. Sebastian Osorio plays Luis Andres Colmenares; While Juan Pablo Origo is Carlos Cardenas.

more information: Who are the characters of “El Cartel de los Sapos El origen” in real life

More Stories

China (again) is building giant COVID-19 quarantine centers – El Financiero

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

What are they and what place does CdMx occupy?

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Heir to the last Romanov tsar of Russia marries Saint Petersburg

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

This is the safest city in the world … Mexico City is getting worse – El Financiero

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Oh geez, that’s me! A man has been reported as ‘missing’ backing his search

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

North Korea announced the launch of another missile, which will be an anti-aircraft projectile

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The BepiColombo mission sends its first images of Mercury

30 seconds ago Leo Adkins

Luck teams up with a woman from the United States, and she won the lottery twice in the same day

4 mins ago Leland Griffith

$866.1 million in remittances from the United States to support the economy

7 mins ago Mia Thompson

Bolivia Cajas gets her 4th prize for “Las Chicas” at the Platinum Awards – Culture

8 mins ago Cynthia Porter

With social networks, Stefani managed to keep his work in this epidemic, the office of aesthetic medicine – El Sol de Hermosillo

8 hours ago Mia Thompson