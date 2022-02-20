Citibanamex: the network is full of memes after the announcement of Citigroup

58 mins ago Mia Thompson

This Tuesday, January 11, 2022, US Bank City Group announce it Putting his company up for sale in our countrywhich includes the Banamex, Afore and Casa de Bolsa brand, as well as a corporate credit and credit card portfolio, among others, according to the company’s director of corporate development, economic studies and communications. CitibanamexAlberto Gomez Alcala.

Besides confusion about what this transaction would mean to Citibanamex customers in relation to their contracted products or services, It didn’t take long for social networks to fill up with memes In this regard, from those who have turned the work that is finally over by those who have installed bank banners to some that indicate the possibility of it Ricardo Salinas Bligo Buy Banamex.

Below we share some of the memes that have been circulating since Tuesday online in connection with the aforementioned announcement of Citibanamex, whose customers and employees will be able to rest easily, according to Gómez Alcalá, who assures that the way in which branches and portfolio services remain unchanged:

Threads

Read also

More Stories

Guatemala expects its economy to grow by 5% in 2021

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Nicaragua’s economy will grow from 5% to 7% in 2021, according to the Central Bank

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Trade between Latin America and China is growing at an unprecedented rate, and experts call for “caution”

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Brazil’s economic activity is growing again and exceeding the pre-epidemic level

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Putin says Russia’s economy has “completely recovered”

2 days ago Mia Thompson

India’s economy grows 8.4% in the second quarter of the fiscal year

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Citibanamex: the network is full of memes after the announcement of Citigroup

58 mins ago Mia Thompson

Pedro Almodovar will direct Cate Blanchett in her first English-language film

59 mins ago Cynthia Porter

His mother inspired him to become a hematologist and oncologist and fight cancer

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Winter sports debate need: Ethnic diversity

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

5 new features you can find in the app

1 hour ago Leo Adkins