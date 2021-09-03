Colab-19 + SCA is building a temporary chapel with zinc trusses, beams and struts in Bogotá

© Alberto Rua

Masonry trusses supporting formwork forms served to build a chapel in Bogotá. Typically intended for construction operations, these elements, along with exposed zinc tiles and structural trusses, structure the habitability of the project with the possibility to be roving or simply disassembled, allowing its useful pieces to remain.

Learn about the work that resulted from the collaboration between SCA And Collab -19 To fulfill the desire of the faithful in Bogotá to celebrate Easter.

© David Carretero

They say the greatest potential for creativity arises after crises, and now in this period of pandemic resilience, architecture has responded. In Colombia, the Colombian Society of Architects (SCA), together with Collab -19 And tall architects They have responded to the temporary validity of housing in public spaces to meet the needs of reactivation, while observing all preventive measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. In this case, the first two donated the temporary Cruz chapel in the Alhambra.

© Alberto Rua

According to the Church’s Central Statistics Office, 43.5 of the population and 50 million follow the Catholic faith in Colombia. With this volume of believers, Holy Week is one of the most attended celebrations in the country. A year after the crisis, the space for these dates does not decrease.

© Alberto Rua

Following the initiative of the design team to contact the Archdiocese of Bogotá to donate a temporary outdoor chapel to accommodate the Easter celebrations, this resulted in a project that was sustainable and safe in the face of the rising tide of infection.

Courtesy of Colab-19

Courtesy of Colab-19

team work

Architects: Germán Bahamón, Alejandro Saldarriaga,

construction team:

Sebastian Moreno

CSKA

Regional Coordinator: Liseth Carolina Ramirez Canyon

Deputy Regional Coordinator: Nicolas Esteban Flores Castaneda, Sebastian Moreno, Maria Camila Montes Sandoval, Paula Tatiana Irazo Patiño, Nicolas Goldrón Rincon, Laura Melissa Quadros Lancheros, Laura Giuliana Carino Gonzalez, Daniel Camilo Duque Arevalo, Gabriela Soverna Sepulveda Daya Patiño, Yé