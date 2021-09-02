Donna Cinemas Promotes New Documentary Series “Give Me The Rights”

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Valencia. September is back and Dona i Cinema is back, which this month will launch a series of cinematic events until the end of the year. Organized by the Donna International Biennale of Cinema – Women and Cinema – they propose a regular program, repeated every year, which will make women’s work visible both nationally and internationally. The first proposal begins in September with the last show that concludes the cycle of the festival invited for the sixth edition last January. On this occasion, we will have the opportunity to watch, on 14 September, the winning documentary on “Celebrating Women in Uganda”. And on September 28, we will have an annual appointment with Cortos en Femenino. An initiative that originated in 2002 from Trama, coordinator of women’s festivals and shows in the Spanish country, with the aim of showing and publishing short films made by women. Both appointments will be at 7 PM in October – Center for Contemporary Culture.

Already in October, and like other years, Dona i Cinema collaborates with the Mostra Viva del Mediterraneo in the video creation segment. At the end of the year, they will present a new course that capitalizes on the observance of International Human Rights Day. On this occasion, the audience will be able to watch films directed by women on human rights issues. This course, which they called DONA’M DRETS, stems from the need to showcase some of the documentaries that have arrived in the call for the latest release and which for logistical reasons cannot be included in the official section. In this case, the organizers made it clear not because of quality issues, but because they recognized the need to create their own space for discussion on these issues and to provide a place for reflection necessary for the audience to understand these types of films.

More Stories

Architecture with SIP panels: prefabricated houses of fast construction and high performance

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Apple is giving in and will allow apps like Netflix and Spotify to offer links to recording without going through the App Store

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

La Jornada – Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition coming soon in Mexico

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Mexican architect Jose Luis Cortes Delgado has been appointed president of the International Union of Architects 2021-2023

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The Ugandan athlete who cheated the Tokyo Games ‘bubble’ will be sent home

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Stereograms: How They Can Affect Architectural Space

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Justice again allows women to wear mini skirts after declaring them illegal in 2014 – GENTE Online

11 mins ago Leland Griffith

Mexico, the main trading partner of the United States so far in 2021

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Donna Cinemas Promotes New Documentary Series “Give Me The Rights”

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Three foreigners are candidates to replace the coach with the largest number of finals in the first league

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

The Maduro regime seeks to consolidate its alliance with Iran

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring