Consumer: How the epidemic changed the way to buy – sectors – the economy

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Within the framework of the ten-year FTA Summit signed between Colombia and the United States, various experts discussed Changes in consumer mindset in the post-pandemic context and opportunities for businesses.

(You can also read: Know the ways to invest in real estate and get profitability)

Diana Mejia, general manager of Nielsen, noted that 62 percent of consumers have lost their purchasing power due to the pandemic and have not been able to recover it. Moreover, he said that Buyers are now more sustainable.

“Sustainability is becoming very important to the consumer. In the United States, all sustainable products are experiencing double-digit growth. This is a very big opportunity for companies here,” he explained.

In addition, Mejia noted that with the pandemic they are seeing how Colombians are choosing more to buy from local businesses because they know this can revitalize the economy faster.

For Andrés Cadena, Partner and Mackinsey’s Office Manager, not only has the consumer changed, but also their availability to purchase electronically, and businesses in general.

(You can also read: Colombia, among the economies of the region that will grow the most this year)

“Other than buying, what changes is the ability to understand the products. It also changes the presentation faster. The profitability of companies that advertise sustainability programs is about 20 percent higher than those that do not.Cadena said, who noted that Colombia should position itself as a strategic partner of the United States on these issues.

Marco Tregos, of The Coca-Cola Company, emphasized that the companies’ job is to educate consumers to understand the impact of sustainable plans.

The consumer is becoming more sensitive and demanding. Find more about sustainability. The purpose of Coca Cola was to make a difference,” he said.

More Stories

Jalisco opens office in Washington as part of economic relaunch – Occidental

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

The International Monetary Fund says that inflation and inequality are hindering the recovery of the global economy

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Guzmán travels to the US with ‘first quarter targets achieved’ – Economy

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Thanks to the festival, the economy in this region of the United States has been revitalized

2 days ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – They warn of the rising costs of lithium exploitation

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Venezuela’s economy grew 7.6% in the third quarter of 2021, according to Maduro

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Consumer: How the epidemic changed the way to buy – sectors – the economy

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

A song from the animated movie Encanto tops the world chart

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Treasury, Micitt, IMN and Racsa attacked by ‘hackers’, Science Minister said

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

What is the ‘flying vortex’ spotted over Hawaii?

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Boris Johnson apologizes for Downing Street concerts

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring