Cooking as a healthy treat

This activity is necessary from a biological point of view and various specialists have used it as a tool to create a new therapeutic method. Not only to generate well-being, but also to achieve a healthier life and better relations with the environment.

“The preparation and consumption of food is an activity that has been invested throughout the evolution of the human race with various connotations.” Explain Silvia Lima, Nutrition Graduate. He adds, “Essential to survival to ritual, from pleasure to curative, from entertainment to flaunting wealth and power, human nourishment is both a social and biological ideal.”

With all these points in mind, professionals in psychology, nutrition and gastronomy have developed therapeutic cooking or “cooking” workshops. The intention is to use the kitchen as a tool to improve different aspects of life.

For professionals, cooking is in itself a therapeutic activity. Although its purpose is to create something tasty that nourishes and fills us with energy, it can also be considered art because it stimulates and connects the senses, creativity, and communication.

What are its benefits?

Psychologist Sarah Montigano

Therapeutic cooking stimulates creativity. It gives us the opportunity to experiment with flavours, textures and temperatures and also to blend ingredients and seasonings to achieve great results.

the organization. Cooking requires methods, otherwise it may be messy. You must know how to organize the ingredients, the order in which each is cooked, and carry out the recipes as indicated, and thus, be in control of the tools we use.

patience. Cooking has its time and methods and knowing how to wait is essential – especially when you’re really hungry.

memory and learning. When one repeats this practice, he memorizes step by step and masters the technique. To this we must also add the skill of handling utensils and ingredients.

Finally, we must add the problem-solving ability to face unexpected events in the kitchen, improvisation, and sensory awareness resulting from the use of all senses.

