Copa America 2021: The Copa America may arrive in the United States due to the crisis in Colombia and Argentina

Thea The complex situation that lives in South America Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases and social movements, They put football matches and international competitions on air, The need to find other places to be able to stay in the summer.

The The number one concern is the America’s Cup. The South American Championships were to be held a year earlier at the headquarters concurrently with Colombia and Argentina, But due to the pandemic, it was postponed for a year like other international competitions.

The The tournament was scheduled to take place this summer, But the social situation in Colombia, They have completely left the headquarters for Argentina, However, in recent months, there has been an increase in coronavirus cases that has made the Southern Cone country demand Postponement to Konmebol, But that doesn’t seem like the option, so everything points out United State.

Journalist Javier Hernandez Bonnet told Radio Blue You have advanced that the plans are to bring the Copa America to the United States In cities where he does not join the Gold Cup to play CONCACAF.

In the last 72 hours the phone shook. The crisis that generated public order in Colombia and the epidemic in Argentina makes it seem, and some methods have already been taken, Copa America outside the Confederation of South America: The United States … they are trying to create a circle of cities where there is no one Gold Cup to establish the Copa America with the audience. It is an alternative, in despair, to meet with the shepherds. “

And also with info Copa America, Claire Brand He was able to find out that plans to finish the domestic league would be outside Colombia. Ecuador, with the United States mentioned above, They will be the favorite places for teams still in contention to finish the semester. The BetPlay Dimayor League I got stuck in The second leg of the quarter-finals Enter Deportivo Cali (0-3) and Deportes Tolima. One of them is playing against L’Iquidad, while Melonarios and Junior de Barranquilla already know that they will face each other in the semi-finals. To be done in United States tournament proceeds, My favorite city would be Miami. Arguments are more than enough: Advanced vaccination, many Colombian audience, Good scenarios and an opportunity to sell tickets.

This is another headache that grows from day to day. It’s only one game at the moment, but it’s one of the most important meetings From the entire qualification process. First, The Colombian national team will have to visit Peru on June 3; Then, on the eighth of the deadline in Barranquilla.

If the case protests against Colombia government continues as follows, It is very likely that the party will encounter difficulties. To be fulfilled. For the time being, FIFA confirmed that the match in the Atlantico capital is still ongoing, The demonstrations do not stop due to the lack of agreements between the leaders of the demonstrations and the political leaders.