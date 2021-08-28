Cuban sprinter Renjivo wins another medal at the Junior World Championships in Athletics

HAVANA, Aug. 21 (ACN) Cuban sprinter Shiner Rengivo is seeking his second medal in the World Championships today. The 18th World Junior Athletics Championships, based in Nairobi, Kenya, until the 22nd of the following day, where he will be one of the champions of the dual hectometer final match.

Renjivo, the bronze medalist at that world round in the 100m (m/g), will try to replicate his podium presence with another impressive performance in the 200m/g.

On Friday, the Cuban athlete achieved his personal best of 20.58 seconds to be included among the finalists for this test, reaching third place in the goal in the first round of the semi-finals.

In his career, Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, dominated a personal record of 20.31 seconds, so he will be looking for another title, winning the hecmeter last Thursday.

Behind Tibogo was Uganda’s Tarsis Urugut, with a national record for his country in this category, according to the official World Athletics website.

Prior to the semi-finals, the Al Jazeera rider had finished fourth in the first round of the qualifying stage for the 200 m/s sprint, with a time of 20.95 seconds.

The Antilles race car clocked this way 20.91 seconds as the fastest time of its life, so I lowered it by 33 percent to show it was in very good sporting shape.

Renjivo won bronze in the 100m/s with a time of 10.32sec, earning a commendable place on the awards podium and rekindling the Caribbean nation’s fantasies in the style of that queen of athletics, where good things aren’t getting. for years. Results.

A Kobe runner has never been in the top three on the hectometer in this type of competition, so the performance can be classified as historic.

So far, the largest of the Antilles has collected one gold and two bronze metals in this world youth competition.