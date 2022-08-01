David Valero of Granada puts the world under his feet with a great gold

Grenada David Valero He won the XCO Mountain Biking World Cup for the first time, and he did so brilliantly to bring the MTB world to his feet.

got it with Fantastic comeback In the US town of Snowshoe, with extremely muddy road conditions and bad weather that included rain and fog, he won the gold medal in the seventh round of the calendar.









Valero from the team PH Café Temples A bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, he won the snowshoe in epic style with a time of 1 hour 25 minutes and 11 seconds.

As usual with him, things didn’t go well, so On the first step across the finish line he was in 25th place The race, without any podium choice.

However, as the race progressed and his white shirt with the flag of the National Champion of Spain filled with mud, as did his entire body, Return of the stratosphere To turn the test upside down.

When France’s Titouan Caraud, second in the finish line, Italy’s Luca Praidot, trailed by eleven seconds in third, and American Christopher Blevins, fourth, about to play for victory, it happened to them at full speed. A rocket named David Valero.

The man from Granada, completely covered in mud, like Giant ghost on a bikecompleted his mega show in Snowshoe to claim his first World Cup gold and establish himself among the best on the planet.

Fourth in general

“A day for framing. Have an incredible day for the team and for the server,” Valero wrote after the audition on his Twitter profile.

This victory is the first Spanish MBT has achieved in a World Cup since then 2010 Valero serves in fourth overall in the competition, the most important in this athletic way.

In the previous race, Andorraranked second, while this campaign also adds fifth and sixth places.

The World Cup resumes next weekend in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Canada), while it will close in September in Italy.