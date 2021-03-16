Deb Haaland appointed US Secretary of the Interior

Washington, DC / 15.03.2021 17:40:38

US Senate confirmed Depp Haaland as Secretary of the Interior in the Biden administration, making her the first Native American to lead a cabinet ministry and the first to lead the federal agency that affected Native American tribal reservations. Centuries.

Haaland It was confirmed by 51-40, the narrowest margin yet for a cabinet appointment by President Joe Biden. Four Republicans voted for: L.Isa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Susan Collins (Min) LLC Lindsay Graham (South Carolina).

Democrats and indigenous groups hailed the affirmation Haaland As a historical, she says their choice means that indigenous peoples, who lived in North America before the creation of the United States, will for the first time see a Native American lead the powerful division that makes decisions about 600 recognized tribes to the federal level.

The Home Office also oversees a host of other issues, including energy development in public lands and waters, national parks and museums, as well as endangered species.

The leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate said, “Haaland’s affirmation represents a giant step toward forming a government that represents the full wealth and diversity of this country.” Chuck Schumer. “Native Americans have long been neglected at the cabinet level and in many other places.”

Haaland is a member of Laguna Pueblo And a thirty-fifth generation resident in New Mexico. Indigenous communities across the country have followed his candidacy closely, with some virtual parties attracting hundreds of people to watch the two-day fixation session last month.

Reactions from Republicans, Democrats, and Indigenous Communities

Many Native Americans view Haaland, 60, as someone who raises their voices, protects the environment and the rights of tribes.

His choice broke a pattern of two centuries of non-native officials, most of them men, serving as the chief federal officer in Native American affairs. The federal government has often dispossessed tribes of their lands and, until recently, incorporated them into white culture.

“It is time for an Indian-American man to work as interior minister,” he said. Fawn mustache President of the National Congress of the American Indian, the nation’s largest and oldest tribal organization. “The nation needs your leadership and vision to help lead our response to climate change, manage our lands and cultural resources, and ensure that the United States, throughout the federal government, adheres to the trust and treaty obligations towards tribal states and our citizens.

JOnathan Nez, The head of the Navajo people of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, described Haaland’s assertion as “a monumental and unprecedented day for all early inhabitants of this country. There are no words to express how happy and proud we are to see one of us assured of serving in this high-ranking position.” Haaland’s assertion “puts us on a better path to correcting the mistakes of the past with the federal government and inspires hope in our people, especially the youth.”

Not everyone was celebrating. Some Republican senators criticized the opinions Haaland Regarding oil extraction and other energy developments as “radical” and extremist, citing his opposition to and support for the Keystone XL pipeline The Green New Deal (The Great Green Deal), a radical, albeit often ambitious, policy to address the climate crisis and income inequality.

Senator from Wyoming, John BarrassoThe top Republican member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said: “Haaland’s extremist views” and his support for “disastrous legislation,” such as The Green New Deal They made her assertion as the Secretary of the Interior disastrous, and it likely hurt America’s energy supplies and economy.

“American jobs are being sacrificed in the name of Biden’s agenda, and Representative Haaland has been unable to defend it,” Barrasso said, referring to Biden’s decisions to reject the Keystone XL pipeline and impose a ban on new oil and gas leases on federal soil. .

Barrasso also criticized support Haaland To the continued protection of brown bears in the area Yellowstone It’s the Rocky Mountains, despite a recommendation from Fish and wildlife service That’s about 700 bears in parts of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho no longer need protection.

“Haaland has chosen to ignore the sciences and scientists from the same department that she has now nominated to lead,” Paraso said, calling on the interior to remove protection for the brown bear under the Endangered Species Act.

Senator Maria Cantwell A Democrat from Washington, he said he appreciated Haaland’s leadership in the House of Representatives on a variety of issues, adding that her status as a Native American “would give us an additional advantage in (tribal) issues that are so important to the Aboriginal country in general.”

Murkowski said she had “some real doubts” about Haaland because of her views on oil drilling and other energy issues, but said that Alaska Natives, a major constituency in her rural state, urged her to support their candidacy for the Home Office.

