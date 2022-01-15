digital training agreement

44 mins ago Mia Thompson

Merck, IBM and Tecnun, the University of Navarre’s School of Engineering, have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at launching the “Smart Health” training program.

Triumvirate to update the health professions. Merck, IBM and Tecnun, the University of Navarre’s School of Engineering, have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at launching the “Smart Health” training program.

This program aims to promote digital transformation and incorporate technologies such as big dataArtificial Intelligence (AI). The agreement signed by the three entities is based on revealing a specific need in the sector: the training of digitally active healthcare professionals and managers.

The implementation of the program will be led by the Center for Biomedical Engineering of the University of Navarra, a reference in higher education in the field of biomedicine.

During the signing of the agreement, Horacio Morell, President of IBM Spain, Portugal, Greece and Israel, emphasized the great importance of IBM “for training in digital skills and technological innovation, particularly in the health sector, and the firm commitment that the company maintains with education.”

More Stories

La Jornada – 70.1% of Salvadorans do not trust the Bitcoin project, according to a survey

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Uganda reopens schools after world’s longest COVID-19 lockdown

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

JPMorgan’s earnings beat estimates due to consolidation from investment banking

1 day ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – Despite challenges, the United States, Canada and Mexico are promoting regional integration

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The circular economy: more than just a trend, a reality for Chilean agriculture

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Gold falls amid higher yields on US Treasuries | Economie

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The second attempt of the MIR . square

36 mins ago Mia Thompson

Jose Manuel Calderon returns to Cleveland Cavaliers as advisor | Sports

39 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Steps to Share a Selfie With Animated Filter | AnimeGANv2 | Applications | Smart phones | technology | Applications | Applications | trick | wander | viral | nda | nnni | sports game

40 mins ago Leo Adkins

Tsunami golpea a Tonga y enciende alarmas en otras islas | El Mundo | DW

41 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

US advises travelers to avoid Canada

42 mins ago Leland Griffith