digital training agreement

Triumvirate to update the health professions. Merck, IBM and Tecnun, the University of Navarre’s School of Engineering, have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at launching the “Smart Health” training program.

This program aims to promote digital transformation and incorporate technologies such as big dataArtificial Intelligence (AI). The agreement signed by the three entities is based on revealing a specific need in the sector: the training of digitally active healthcare professionals and managers.

The implementation of the program will be led by the Center for Biomedical Engineering of the University of Navarra, a reference in higher education in the field of biomedicine.

During the signing of the agreement, Horacio Morell, President of IBM Spain, Portugal, Greece and Israel, emphasized the great importance of IBM “for training in digital skills and technological innovation, particularly in the health sector, and the firm commitment that the company maintains with education.”