Diplomats in El Salvador express solidarity with Ukraine

The ambassadors in El Salvador spoke on behalf of Ukraine. /politeness.

On Wednesday (02.02.22) a group of ambassadors and diplomatic delegations from Europe, Latin America and Asia spoke in solidarity with Ukraine, amid Russia’s invasion and attacks in Kyiv.

Through their Twitter accounts, ambassadors of different countries with a delegation in El Salvador called for unity in support of Ukraine.

Chargé d’Affairs at the US Embassy in El Salvador, Brendan O’Brien, urged to remain united in support of the European country, which has been facing the Russian attack for seven days.

Now it is more important than ever that we all stand with Ukraine, #StandWithUkraine. “ Brendan O’Brien

US Chargé d’Affairs in El Salvador

O’Brien cited a tweet from the UK’s ambassador to El Salvador, David Lilliot, who in turn uploaded a photo with ambassadors and diplomatic representatives of 12 other countries.

The ambassadors in the picture from left to right and bottom to top are:

Diplomatic delegate of South Korea, representing Ambassador Yang Hyung-Il.

European Union Ambassador, Francois Rodez.

UK Ambassador, David Lilliot.

The Ambassador of Spain, Carlos de la Morena Casados.

Canadian Ambassador Carolina Guay.

Colombian Ambassador, Carlos Rodriguez Bocanegra.

Chargé d’Affairs for the United States, Brendan O’Brien.

Chilean Ambassador, Renato Sepulveda.

The Ambassador of Italy, Eduardo Bucci.

Honduran Ambassador, Cesar Antonio Pinto.

Germany’s ambassador, Peter West.

Costa Rica’s Ambassador, Lina Agui Rojas.

Uruguayan diplomatic representative.

French Ambassador Francois Bonnet.

It was the diplomatic delegations that spoke Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, European Union, France, Germany, Honduras, Italy, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, United States and Uruguay.

Silence from El Salvador

Amid calls from the international community to speak out against this invasion, El Salvador has remained silent. Neither the State Department nor the ruling party in Congress have issued an opinion on the dispute.

Also this morning El Salvador was one of 35 countries that abstained today on a resolution condemning Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.During the fifth emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly.

There were 141 votes in favor of the draft resolution entitled “Aggression against Ukraine”, among them Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Belize and the Dominican Republic, as well as Argentina, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Chile, Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, among others.

There were 5 votes against: Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Russia and Syria.

A total of 35 countries abstained: Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burundi, Central African Republic, China, Congo, Cuba, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzsgan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Madagascar, Mali, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan, Tajikistan, Uganda, Tanzania, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.