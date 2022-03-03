Colombian Exports January 2022 | Economie

In January 2022, Colombian exports recorded by Dane and Dian amounted to $3,781.6 million, which means an increase of 44.8% compared to January 2021. This was revealed by the latest report from the National Administrative Statistics Service, which added that this result was mainly due to a 71.6% growth in overseas sales of the fuel group.

(Coke exports increased 26% in 2021.)

according to the scale This result is mainly due to the growth of foreign sales of the fuel group by 71.6%, which amounted to $2,092.4 million and contributed 55.3% of the total exports.

Despite this, in January 2022, 14.9 million barrels of crude oil were exported, which is a decrease of 5.6% compared to January 2021.

Categories The agriculture and food and beverage sector (USD 816.5 million), as well as the manufacturing sector (USD 690.7 million) grew by 23.9% and 26.2%, respectively.

In January 2022, The United States was the main destination for Colombian exports with a 22.7% share. in the total value issued; It is followed by Panama, Brazil, India, Turkey, China and Ecuador.

(Colombia seeks to increase food exports at Expo Dubai.)

Now, when comparing exports in January 2022 compared to the same month of 2020 (3419.5 million US dollars), a growth of 10.6% is evident, led by manufacturing (25.3%) and agricultural and food and beverage divisions (20.8%).

in this periodThe Dane highlights the 411.4% growth in crude oil exports to India, which rose from $38.3 million in 2020 to $195.9 million in 2022.

In the same period, exports to Panama grew by 88.2%, rising from $238.1 million in 2020 to $448.1 million in 2022.

(Why a cyberattack on Invima could increase the cost of products.)

Between Panama and India, says the Dane, It contributed 10.1 percentage points to the total exports this year.

suitcase