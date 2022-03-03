Colombian Exports January 2022 | Economie

In January 2022, Colombian exports recorded by Dane and Dian amounted to $3,781.6 million, which means an increase of 44.8% compared to January 2021. This was revealed by the latest report from the National Administrative Statistics Service, which added that this result was mainly due to a 71.6% growth in overseas sales of the fuel group.

according to the scale This result is mainly due to the growth of foreign sales of the fuel group by 71.6%, which amounted to $2,092.4 million and contributed 55.3% of the total exports.

Despite this, in January 2022, 14.9 million barrels of crude oil were exported, which is a decrease of 5.6% compared to January 2021.

Categories The agriculture and food and beverage sector (USD 816.5 million), as well as the manufacturing sector (USD 690.7 million) grew by 23.9% and 26.2%, respectively.

In January 2022, The United States was the main destination for Colombian exports with a 22.7% share. in the total value issued; It is followed by Panama, Brazil, India, Turkey, China and Ecuador.

Now, when comparing exports in January 2022 compared to the same month of 2020 (3419.5 million US dollars), a growth of 10.6% is evident, led by manufacturing (25.3%) and agricultural and food and beverage divisions (20.8%).

in this periodThe Dane highlights the 411.4% growth in crude oil exports to India, which rose from $38.3 million in 2020 to $195.9 million in 2022.

In the same period, exports to Panama grew by 88.2%, rising from $238.1 million in 2020 to $448.1 million in 2022.

Between Panama and India, says the Dane, It contributed 10.1 percentage points to the total exports this year.

