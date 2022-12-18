Doctors from outside the EU, which colleges represent them?

Angel Sanchez and Pablo Mejia.

The Creation of departments for doctors from outside the European Union In some medical schools in Catalonia Jumps to other provinces and autonomous communities for the state. He will soon join the official body of the Col legi de Metges de Tarragona (COMT), the pioneer in shaping this initiative, and the Col legi de Metges de Barcelona (COMB) Symmetric section in AsturiasAnd so it became The first independent community to achieve this.

Although the idea originated in Tarragona, it spread to Barcelona and the following provinces to carry out the same procedure due to the proximity and the arguments made by the promoters. Girona and Lida with their medical kidneys To form the Department of Non-EU Doctors in Catalonia, currently The most developed regions are, in addition to Asturias, the Community of Madrid and La Coruña.

As with medical schools, the goal is You have a section for non-EU doctors in all of them So, that’s it Physicians from outside the community are represented on their county bodies. Each board has its own statutes and it depends on which one accepts the initiative in one way or another and there are more or less demanding requirements. “Some are reluctant to change.”He has close sources and follows these movements.

Creation of the department in Asturias

internist Angel Sanchez He is one of the people carrying out the creation of a department for doctors from outside the European Union in Asturias, in The illustrious official College of Physicians of Asturias (Ecomast). The doctor, who is originally from Venezuela, explains that the process of collecting signatures is already underway in order to pass part of it to the board of directors and thus be able to Discussion and validation of the establishment of this body.

“We want to try Unite doctors from outside the European Union to help each otherSanchez tells in an interview medical writing. The doctor details that there are universities he knows in Venezuela whose training programs are recognized by the Ministry of Education and that the homogeneity of the certificate is easier compared to other centers, but This body will release this information, which not everyone knows, as well as aspects of membership or MIR. “It is a meeting point to organize ourselves.

Sanchez appreciates that 20% of doctors Currently working in Asturias Health They are from outside the European Union, so that they can benefit from and be part of the non-EU doctors department. The purpose is that you have “A more formal body offering more assistance and cooperation”, Add. Icomast’s statutes state that it is the board of directors that decides whether a new department should be formed, so Sanchez and the other people are immersed in collecting signatures and will in the future send them to the management in january.

The internist describes the reality of a non-EU doctor in his or her own autonomous community and notes that general practitioners suffer from the same problems as their Spanish counterparts, but deal with specialist doctors “who The recognition process is slowSanchez concludes, “The national health system needs physicians and is not going to get them the same way by waiting to train them as if Really trained doctorsMaybe with less training time however Twenty years of rehearsal, therefore, is ready“.

A Coruña, following in the footsteps of Asturias

The next most advanced province in the procedure for creating a department for doctors from outside the European Union is A Coruña. Pablo Mejía, of the Official College of Physicians of the Province of A Coruña, submits that he has already spoken with the president of the organization and urges them to request this initiative through a letter signed by all the supporting members.

The idea, stresses Mejía, is that this department brings together “not only doctors from outside the EU who have not been able to standardize the specialty, but also those who have completed MIR, even if they have professional training outside the EU.” Having seen the development of the establishment of this department in A Coruña, the expectations are to test the possibility of implementing the same initiative in the rest of the provinces of Galicia.

“The point of this department is that we can provide support and try to solve the concerns and problems of the doctors who are here and the colleagues who come,” he adds. “Being as big a group as we are at the moment and growing further, that’s important Someone to represent us inside the College of Physiciansto listen to us and leave us to solve our problems,” Mejía highlights.

The illustrious official College of Physicians of Madrid (Icomem) can also be added to these two regions, making a total of five medical faculties with a department for doctors from outside the European Union. Thus, these professionals will also advance in their most ambitious goal They have representation on the General Council of the Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom).