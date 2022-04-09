Donald Trump Jr sent a message with ideas to cancel the election

Letters from Donald Trump Jr. Reveal Rebellion Ideas 2:08

Washington (CNN) – Two days after the 2020 presidential election, while the votes were still running, the eldest son of Donald Trump CNN has learned that the then White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, sent a text message saying, “We have operational control” to ensure his father secures a second term, with a Republican majority in the US Senate and US legislatures.

In the previously unreported text, Donald Trump Jr. floated ideas to keep his father in power by undermining the Electoral College’s process, according to the letter reviewed by CNN. This text is among the records obtained by the House of Representatives Committee of Inquiry on January 6, 2021.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. wrote a text message to Meadows on November 5, adding later in the same message: “We have multiple paths, we all control them.”

“After the election, Don received numerous letters from supporters and others. Given the history, it is likely that this letter came from someone else and was sent,” Trump Jr.’s attorney, Alan Wouterfas, said in a statement to CNN.

The November 5 text message lays out a strategy roughly similar to the one that the former president’s allies tried in the months that followed. Trump Jr. is specifically referring to filing lawsuits and promoting recounts to prevent some swing states from certifying their results, as well as preventing a few Republican state chambers from submitting fake lists of “Trump voters.”

If all else fails, under Trump Jr.’s text, Republican lawmakers in Congress can simply vote to restore Trump as president on Jan. 6.

“We have complete operational control,” the message reads. “Moral High Ground POTUS must begin a second term now.”

Trump Jr’s text reveals on several levels. It shows how those close to the former president were already exchanging ideas on how to cancel the elections months before the January 6 uprising, and before all the votes were counted. It will take another two days before mainstream media announces Joe Biden as the winner on November 7.

The text also adds to a growing body of evidence of how Trump’s inner circle is actively engaged in the discussion of how to challenge the election results.

On March 28, California federal judge David Carter said Trump, along with conservative attorney John Eastman, launched an “unprecedented” campaign to cancel a Democratic election, calling it a “coup in search of legal theory.”

The promoter’s attorney, George Terwilliger, declined to comment for this story. A spokesman for a House select committee declined to comment.