Economic data is improving, but risks remain: CEESP

49 mins ago Mia Thompson

Despite the fact that the most recent data on economic activity in Mexico has improved, internal obstacles that may limit growth remain, so the government should look for schemes that allow imprinting of its priorities but without closing productive activities or entering private sector participation or Discouraging investment, which is what CEESP considers.

In its executive economic analysis, the Center for European Economic and Social Studies indicated that the International Monetary Fund has corrected its growth forecast for Mexico from 4.3% to 5.0% for this year; In addition, indicators of confidence, both for the consumer and the company, maintain a monthly progress that reflects greater optimism, or rather less pessimism.

“The dynamic of the United States economy that has been seen, in addition to the recent acceleration of the vaccination process can, without a doubt, positively affect consumption and economic activity with a spillover into our country.” However, CEESP pointed to internal obstacles that might limit growth: slow vaccination, low investment, and lack of dynamism in consumption. Vaccines continue to arrive in the country. As of April 5, 15.2 million vaccines have been received, of which 9.3 million have been applied. However, the application rate is low. “

For CEESP, another obstacle to the country’s economic revitalization, and perhaps the most important, is that a high level of uncertainty still results from the economic proposals and policies of the government and its party. This, to the extent that the goal appears to have been to discourage investment rather than facilitate it. Therefore, he urged that investment not be deterred because there was no justification for closing activities.

[email protected]

More Stories

The United States and Venezuela object to the World Trade Organization meeting to review sanctions under Trump

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Ecuador and the United States agree to share tax information | Economy | News

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Italian economy will not recover from the epidemic until the end of 2022 | Economie

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Being in Babia while wandering around the world

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The European Union proposed to the United States a six-month freeze on tariffs

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Venezuelan PDVSA completes offloading ore from a floating facility inactive since 2019 | USA

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Economic data is improving, but risks remain: CEESP

49 mins ago Mia Thompson

The San Diego Latino Film Festival announces a virtual version

51 mins ago Cynthia Porter

South American World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers table – international football – sports

52 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Trump slams Pence and McConnell at a special event

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Scientists are discovering a way to prevent the spread of brain cancer

5 hours ago Mia Thompson