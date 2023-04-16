Education Cannot Wait renews a multi-year resilience program in Uganda

(Information sent by the signatory company)

Education Cannot Wait renews Uganda’s multi-year resilience program with a catalytic financing investment of $25 million

Total ECW funding for Uganda exceeds US$75 million. The new investment made by Save the Children and UNHCR in partnership with the Government of Uganda will reach 122,000 refugee and host community children. A funding gap of US$180 million remains as partners come together to address Africa’s largest refugee crisis

KAMPALA, Uganda, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In response to Africa’s largest refugee crisis, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) today announced $25 million in catalytic funding to expand the Fund’s multi-year resilience program in Uganda. Total funding for ECW in Uganda now exceeds US$75 million.

The three-year program will be implemented by Save the Children and UNHCR, in partnership with the Government of Uganda, and will support the inclusion of more than 122,000 refugees in the national education system. These children and those in their host communities in Uganda will be given security, hope and the opportunity to access quality and inclusive education.

The new program seeks to catalyze US$180 million in coherent funding to meet the overall objectives set out in Uganda’s Refugee and Host Communities Education Response Plan II, the government’s bold and ongoing commitment to integrating refugee children and adolescents into their education system.

The expanded investment builds on the impact of ECW’s first multi-year resilience program in Uganda, which has enrolled 240,000 girls and boys in formal and non-formal education, built and rehabilitated 225 classrooms, provided learning materials to 150,000 children, and ensured personalized education. . Supports girls and boys with disabilities and students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this year’s High-Level Funding Conference, world leaders increased their commitment of US$826 million to ECW. We must build on this support and ensure that quality and inclusive education through consistent human development in places like Uganda is fully funded. This is an investment in sustainable economic and social development for those who are lagging behind,” said Yasmin Sharif, Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait, the United Nations Global Fund for Education in Emergencies and Protracted Crises.

Uganda hosts more than 1.5 million refugees, with 798,000 refugee children. Since January 2022, there have been more than 84,000 new arrivals in Uganda, mainly from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where ECW also supports educational interventions.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033225/Education_Cannot_Wait_Uganda_Cover.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-cannot-wait-renews-multi-year-resilience-program-in-uganda-301772813.html

