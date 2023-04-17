This is the giant crack that divides Africa into two parts

This browser does not support the video component.

Africa is slowly but surely splitting into two parts. Like any geological phenomenon, it is a very long process that will take millions of years to complete, but it will cause eventually Part of East Africa is separated from the rest of the continentThis would potentially create a new sea between the two resulting land masses.

This massive rupture is associated with the East African Rift System (EARS), one of the largest faults in the world that extends for thousands of kilometers across several countries in Africa, including Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique.

This system of cracks actually shows it The African plate is divided into two sub-platesThe smaller Somali plate and the larger Nubian plate. They separate from each other at a very slow speed, just a few centimeters per year, according to a 2004 study.

The end result will likely be that The Horn of Africa separates itself from the restIt forms a kind of large elongated island.

A huge crack appeared out of nowhere in 2018

In 2018, precisely on the 18th of March, the residents of a small town in southeastern Kenya believed that they were the victims of a catastrophic event. They literally saw the ground open under their feet, It created a giant crack several kilometers long and twenty meters deep. They had never seen anything like it.

This rift was related to the East African Rift and is a clue as to how it developed.

Geologist Lucia Perez Diaz, of the Dynamic Fault Research Group at Royal Holloway College, said in the journal Conversation That “current activity along the eastern branch of the Rift Valley, which runs through Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania, became apparent when a large rift suddenly appeared in southwestern Kenya.”

For Perez Diaz, this crack It is unique on the planet in that it allows live observation of the different rifting stages.

It has been written that the most interesting fracture began in the Afar region of northern Ethiopia about 30 million years ago. Since then, it has been spreading south towards Zimbabwe At a rate of 2.5 to 5 cm per year.

Currently in the Afar, the hard outer layer of the Earth, called the lithosphere, It has been reduced to near complete collapse.

When it breaks up, a new ocean will begin to form, Perez Diaz explains in detail, “and in tens of millions of years, the sea floor will advance along the entire crack.”

As a result, the African continent will become smaller and smaller There will be a large island in the Indian Ocean consisting of parts of Ethiopia and Somalia, including the Horn of Africait states.

