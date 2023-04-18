RTVE will offset 600 tons of carbon dioxide emitted through the production of its programs with plans to reforest Galicia and the Amazonas – Economy

RTVE, in collaboration with ECODES, will offset about 600 tons of carbon dioxide emitted in the production of its programmes, thanks to its plans to reforest the regions of Galicia and the Amazonas.

The company stated that it is calculating the impact of its production through the “Albert” CO2 emissions calculator and is trying to neutralize its impact through reduction plans and compensation projects. The latter will be implemented by ECODES, which promote reforestation and energy improvement in different parts of the world.

The three environmental initiatives to be implemented in 2023 aim to neutralize nearly 600 tons of carbon dioxide measured in 13 television programmes. This represents an investment of €15,000, donated to ECODES at the end of 2022, from prizes obtained by the various RTVE programmes.

In Spain, RTVE will offset 141 tons of carbon dioxide by cooperating with 7,500 euros in the reforestation plan prepared by the CO2 Revolution in Carballido (Pontevedra). The resettlement began in September 2021, with the aim of bringing back to life more than 85 hectares of acreage burned in bushfires.

In total, the carbon dioxide revolution intends to absorb approximately 126,000 tons of carbon dioxide in 35 years, which corresponds to one of the most important reforestation projects in the recent history of our country.

Other actions, promoted by The Evergreen REDD +, will be implemented in Brazil and consist of the protection and reforestation of an area of ​​more than 130,000 hectares of the Apui (Amazon) tropical forest. The Foundation will contribute €3,750 to this project, which will last 30 years, thus offsetting 261 tons of carbon dioxide.

Similarly, RTVE is collaborating with ECODES on energy efficiency schemes in Uganda, where a significant portion of household energy consumption results from cutting firewood. In this case, it’s a 15-year project, approved by the Gold Standard, that plans to provide 25,600 households with improved stoves that consume biomass, thus avoiding deforestation. Here, the company will contribute 3,750 euros, offsetting 184 tons of carbon dioxide.

