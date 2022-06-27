“El Pati de la Ciència” returns with scientific presentations at the University of Alicante

It is aimed at children and young adults (7-14 years old) who participate in UA Summer School, as well as anyone else interested in the sciences.

About 300 boys, girls and young men between the ages of 7 and 14 are participating in the conference Science Court With the aim of promoting scientific culture and bringing science closer to society in a fun and innovative way.

On June 30, July 5 and 6 will be implemented Three scientific presentations In two sessions: 9:50 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Alfredo Orts Degree Hall in the UA Optics Building.

These sessions will be open, up to full capacity, to both young people participating in the UA Summer School, as well as to anyone else interested in the sciences.

Science presentations for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics by famous celebrities are sparked by exciting experiences that will delight and amuse everyone.

On this occasion, on Thursday 30 June, Professor Fernando Blasco of the Polytechnic University of Madrid will present the presentation. Playing with probability.

Tuesday 5th July will be Joc i ciència, Chemistry through strange notesby Rosa M. Melia, Professor at IES Infanta Isabel d’Aragó in Barcelona and member of the Association of Professors of Physics and Chemistry of Catalonia (apFQc).

Finally, on Thursday 7 July, Friction makes love. Friction forceor by José Luis Cibolada of IES La Azucarera de Zaragoza and Coordinator of the Ciencia Viva Program of the Ministry of Education of the Government of Aragon.

Workshops

During June 29, July 6, 13 and 20The “Jocs de Ciència” science workshops for children and young people attending the UA Summer School will take place in the geography class GE/2-08M (Faculty of Philosophy and Letters 2).

Youngsters will be able to conduct their own experiments and understand their scientific meaning with the guidance of students from the College of Science at United Arab Emirates University. Through observation and experimentation, the scientific method is presented as an effective tool for finding answers in every experiment and promoting critical thinking.

Science Courtimplemented at the University of Alicante since 2005, under the coordination of the University of Alicante professors Isabel Abril, of the Department of Applied Physics, Mercedes Pasteur, of the Department of Inorganic Chemistry, and as a consultant, Rafael García Molina of the Department of Physics of the University of Murcia.

This edition is part of the annual activities of Vice President’s Office for Transportation, Innovation and Scientific Publishing From the University of Alicante to UA . detects (UCC + I), and has the support of the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT) and the Institute of Catalan Studies Amp siu to alacante.

