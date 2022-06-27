SSM recognizes medical graduates from Uvaq

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Morelia, Michigan, June 27, 2022. – As part of the coordinated work of the Michoacan Department of Health (SSM) with educational institutions, to train health professionals, the Minister of Health, Elias Ibarra Torres and University President Jose Antonio Herrera Jimenez led the delivery of training letters to graduates 130 from the Vasco de Quiroga University School of Medicine (UVAC).

It was reported in a press release that in the presence of the Director of the Faculty of Medicine, Jesus Salgado Hernandez, Head of the Ministry of Health, OFAC was recognized for being a coach for public health professionals, as well as graduates. A profession to serve, support and save lives, inviting them to do training, service and specialization.

Likewise, he reiterated the support of the state government, which has kept clinical fields open since 2017, so that graduates can perform their social service, for the broad academic recognition with which they crown their careers, for the benefit of Michoacan. .

For his part, Antonio Herrera thanked the Michoacan government through the SSM, for “being a friend of OFAC, and for accelerating the procedure for accrediting qualified doctors and for undertaking internships and clinical practices”.

More Stories

“El Pati de la Ciència” returns with scientific presentations at the University of Alicante

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Encourage boys and girls to get closer to science

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Garay Sanatorium celebrates 70 years of holistic medicine

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Poverty, ignorance and science-based decisions

1 day ago Mia Thompson

They detect bacteria so large you can see them with the naked eye | flag | bacteria | Sciences

2 days ago Mia Thompson

ETECSA Santiago is committed to science and innovation • workers

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

SSM recognizes medical graduates from Uvaq

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Baseball is growing in popularity in Uganda

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase has been officially announced

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Putin will leave Russia for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The Mexican women’s team will play its first match in the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith