SSM recognizes medical graduates from Uvaq

Morelia, Michigan, June 27, 2022. – As part of the coordinated work of the Michoacan Department of Health (SSM) with educational institutions, to train health professionals, the Minister of Health, Elias Ibarra Torres and University President Jose Antonio Herrera Jimenez led the delivery of training letters to graduates 130 from the Vasco de Quiroga University School of Medicine (UVAC).

It was reported in a press release that in the presence of the Director of the Faculty of Medicine, Jesus Salgado Hernandez, Head of the Ministry of Health, OFAC was recognized for being a coach for public health professionals, as well as graduates. A profession to serve, support and save lives, inviting them to do training, service and specialization.

Likewise, he reiterated the support of the state government, which has kept clinical fields open since 2017, so that graduates can perform their social service, for the broad academic recognition with which they crown their careers, for the benefit of Michoacan. .

For his part, Antonio Herrera thanked the Michoacan government through the SSM, for “being a friend of OFAC, and for accelerating the procedure for accrediting qualified doctors and for undertaking internships and clinical practices”.