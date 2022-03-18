Elon Musk arrives on Netflix with Back to Space, the story of SpaceX

Elon Musk, the multinational multi-millionaire, co-founder of PayPal, Hyperloop or Neuralink, Tesla Motors and SpaceX, among other ground-breaking technology initiatives, is a character with a huge potential to make a lot of news; Although it is not necessarily related to its commercial activities. So it should come as no surprise that Netflix produced it back to space (2022).

This documentary, apart from the controversial personality of the businessman, which will certainly be able to attract a good number of spectators, deals with the works of the above-mentioned. SpaceX; and individual commitment Elon Musk to give New impetus for space exploration. Something that greatly satisfies those of us who are already thinking about adventures like Isaac Asimov’s novels, for example.

It is not the easy purpose. Bringing to life the ambition of snooping around the cosmos, and returning to a time when astronauts were regarded with great admiration, as heroes, is a far cry from the current situation. With people busy or enjoying other issues; Some insist that there are other urgent problems to be solved before Look for.

But those who censor science programs such as Elon Musk and SpaceX, and who tend to denigrate them with the massive budget implied in their remarkable activities, don’t understand that. Ensuring the survival of humanity go through it. Because our blue world is finite, and there is no conflict between searching for something better and fighting here below.

‘Back in Space’: The Adventure of Elon Musk and SpaceX on Netflix

back to space It was Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chintwo American filmmakers to whom we owe other documentaries such as Meru: An Odyssey in the Himalayas (2015), Academy Award winner free solo (2018) or Rescue in depth (2021). And with this movie resuming, neither Netflix nor Elon Musk himself can complain or distrust his shooting abilities.

On the one hand, on April 7, the date of its first show on Netflix, we will be able to find out the circumstances in which a company like SpaceX has appeared; And the stones on the road That their managers and their perseverance exist to isolate them and achieve their goals. This has nothing to do with paranoid madness but with it human progress.

All the details First manned mission From the United States after the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 we can meet them too back to spacewhose title makes perfect sense given what Elon Musk and his team’s projects mean to the enduring story of extra-atmospheric travel and the core values ​​that motivate them.

We’ll also follow Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, two NASA veterans, and their families as they prepare for launch. the hustle and bustle of the International Space Station; and mission control members, who will do everything they can To return the astronauts to the whole Earth. Those of us who enjoy movies like first man (2018), directed by Damien Chazelle, we will bring this documentary.