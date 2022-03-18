Elon Musk arrives on Netflix with Back to Space, the story of SpaceX

38 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Elon Musk, the multinational multi-millionaire, co-founder of PayPal, Hyperloop or Neuralink, Tesla Motors and SpaceX, among other ground-breaking technology initiatives, is a character with a huge potential to make a lot of news; Although it is not necessarily related to its commercial activities. So it should come as no surprise that Netflix produced it back to space (2022).

This documentary, apart from the controversial personality of the businessman, which will certainly be able to attract a good number of spectators, deals with the works of the above-mentioned. SpaceX; and individual commitment Elon Musk to give New impetus for space exploration. Something that greatly satisfies those of us who are already thinking about adventures like Isaac Asimov’s novels, for example.

It is not the easy purpose. Bringing to life the ambition of snooping around the cosmos, and returning to a time when astronauts were regarded with great admiration, as heroes, is a far cry from the current situation. With people busy or enjoying other issues; Some insist that there are other urgent problems to be solved before Look for.

But those who censor science programs such as Elon Musk and SpaceX, and who tend to denigrate them with the massive budget implied in their remarkable activities, don’t understand that. Ensuring the survival of humanity go through it. Because our blue world is finite, and there is no conflict between searching for something better and fighting here below.

‘Back in Space’: The Adventure of Elon Musk and SpaceX on Netflix

back to space It was Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chintwo American filmmakers to whom we owe other documentaries such as Meru: An Odyssey in the Himalayas (2015), Academy Award winner free solo (2018) or Rescue in depth (2021). And with this movie resuming, neither Netflix nor Elon Musk himself can complain or distrust his shooting abilities.

More Stories

Film about the Eucharist arrives in the United States after it invaded Latin America

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The Academy Awards will award a prize to the film with the most votes on Twitter

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Verstappen’s catchy phrase about the Formula 1 Netflix series: “It’s more than…”

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix will charge extra for those who share your account with you

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix will charge extra for those who share your account with you

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

TV series starring Volodimir Zelensky returns to Netflix in the US

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Elon Musk arrives on Netflix with Back to Space, the story of SpaceX

38 mins ago Cynthia Porter

IMSS is working on two pilot projects to improve care in family medicine consultation

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

In April, the first Women’s Polo World Cup will be held in Buenos Aires

41 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | The official list of mobile phones that will not have WhatsApp as of March 31 | sports game

42 mins ago Leo Adkins

When is the summer time change for 2022?

43 mins ago Cedric Manwaring