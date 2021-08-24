Emirates News Agency

DUBAI, 24th August / WAM / The largest food aid campaign in the UAE distributed 106 million meals out of a total of 216 million planned for disadvantaged families and individuals in just four months.

The 100 Million Meals campaign, the largest of its kind in the region, operates in 30 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

The next phase of the campaign, which uses blockchain technology and big data solutions to reach communities and people most in need, will distribute an additional 110 million meals. The total value of the goal is 216 million meals, equivalent to 216 million dirhams, the amount raised by the campaign during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sarah Al Nuaimi, Director of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “The partnerships and smart technologies used throughout the 100 Million Meals campaign embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister, President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to help In developing innovative humanitarian tools, the campaign focused on expanding the humanitarian framework to form an integrated and open ecosystem that unites the efforts of different segments of society to support the needy wherever they are.”

He added: “The 100 Million Meals campaign is an ideal model for the immediate response to the urgent humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable groups, reflecting the long tradition of humanitarian work in the UAE. The campaign’s success in distributing the first 100 million meals in just four months highlights the importance of cooperation with Regional and international organizations and local charities in the beneficiary countries to reach the largest number of people, and with the contributions of its members, institutions, charitable societies and the business community, the United Arab Emirates painted the most wonderful picture of humanity.”

Food assistance has been distributed in the form of instant food packets and vouchers, which allow beneficiaries to purchase what they need from partner stores.

So far, the campaign has delivered 3 million meals to Lebanon, 3.3 million to Sudan, 6.9 million to Ghana, 3 million to Uganda, and 3 million to Angola. In its next phase, the 100 Million Meals campaign will continue to distribute food aid in several countries: Lebanon is expected to receive an additional 19.5 million meals. Sudan will receive an additional 5.7 million meals. Ghana will receive another 2.1 million meals; Uganda and Angola will each receive an additional 1.5 million meals.

The campaign’s organizer, MBRGI, worked with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Foundation (MBRCH) and the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN) to quickly and fully implement the campaign. . Organizations participating in the campaign collaborated with local charities and humanitarian organizations on logistics and food parcel deliveries.

Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Adviser to the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Vice President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Human Rights, said: “From the first moments of the launch of the campaign, MBRCH gathered the project team and established a special operations room. The campaign’s support is by individuals and institutions from all segments of society. It embodies the culture of love for humanitarian, charitable and giving that is rooted in the Emirati society.”

On his part, Saeed Moez Al Shahdi, co-founder of FBRN, said: “The regional network of food banks has distributed food aid in 13 out of the 43 countries in which it operates, providing more than 61 million meals to 806,000 beneficiaries. The campaign has helped alleviate hunger and promote well-being. People’s social and economic performance of local markets and suppliers in the areas served during the global pandemic.”

For his part, Majed Yahya, Director and Representative of the World Food Program in the United Arab Emirates to the Gulf Cooperation Council, said: “The COVID-19 virus has crippled the global economy on several fronts and has put particularly vulnerable populations in acute food insecurity and entire communities on the ground. The brink of famine. MBRGI’s timely contribution during these difficult times has helped the World Food Program continue to support some 399,000 refugees and beneficiaries in Bangladesh, Jordan and Palestine by securing more than 39 million nutritious meals.”

The embassies and diplomatic missions of the United Arab Emirates played a key role in facilitating the distribution of food aid by cooperating with local authorities in the beneficiary countries. The campaign organizers said it could be seen as a future model for how to allocate resources and efforts to provide immediate and immediate access to food aid.

