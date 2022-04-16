Ephemeris April 16: Anya Taylor-Joy is 26 years old; Their best movies to watch on Netflix

Anya– Josephine Taylor Joy She was born in Miami, Florida, United States on April 16, 1996. The actress is Celebrating his twenty-sixth birthday She is consolidated as one of the most popular celebrities at the moment, which is why we leave you a list of them The best movies to watch on Netflix and other platforms.

although Taylor Joy She was born in the United States and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina and London, England, due to the fact that her mother is of Hispanic origin and her father is Scottish-Argentine. He speaks Spanish fluently and learned English until the age of eight.

The actress dropped out of school at the age of 16 to pursue her dream of being an actress. After small roles on TV, he made his film debut with the title role in the horror film “the witch” (2015), which earned him a Gotham Award and an Empire Award. He has received numerous awards, including a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics’ Choice Television Award. In 2021, Time magazine ranked her on its “Times Next 100” list.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Best Movies

In 2016 he starred in the movie “Split” and a year later in the black comedy “Thoroughbreds”. He appeared in the drama series “The House of Miniatures” and in the fifth season of “Peaky Blinders” and “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”.

One of his most important characters, for which he received many honors, is Beth Harmon in the series NetflixAnd “Queen’s Gambit”for which she won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture/Short Series, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award, all in the same category.

The Witch (2015) – Netflix

His first starring role was in the Robert Eggers movie, which premiered at Sundance in 2015. Taylor Joy Like a troubled young man, Thomasen is dazzled in this harrowing portrait of the harsh life of a family of radical settlers in New England. His performance earned him multiple nominations and the film is considered a cult film.

Emma (2020) – Amazon Prime

Taylor Joy He received critical acclaim for his role as whatever In a quote from Jane Austen’s classic novel. As a young high society woman living in 19th century England, she must face the challenges of coming of age and dealing with the consequences of many unlucky couples. For her performance she earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Taylor Joy won critical acclaim for her role as Emma. Photo: special

Barry (2016) – Netflix

Vikram Gandhi’s biographical film about the formative years of Barack Obama, the former President of the United States. in this movie Anya He plays Charlotte Baughman, his girlfriend during his youth. The film was shown in the Special Presentations section of the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival and was released on Netflix the same year.

In this film, Anya plays the role of Charlotte Baughman. Photo: special

Divided / Fragmented (2016)

Kevin Wendell Crump (James McAvoy), who has over 20 different personalities, some of which can be violent, kidnaps three teens one of whom is Casey Cook, played by Taylor Joy. movie in it She’s had the opportunity to showcase her acting skills, thanks to the traumatic past of the leading lady, and reprise her role in the sequel Glass.

In Split, Anya plays a young Casey Cook. Photo: special

Madame Curie (2019) – Netflix

Due to the pandemic, this movie had to leave its premiere to air. This story follows the love affair between Polish scientist Marie Curie (Rosamund Pike) and her eventual husband, Pierre Curie (Sam Riley). Anya Taylor Joy She played Irene Curie who, like her mother, became a Nobel Prize-winning physicist and chemist.

Anya Taylor-Joy played Irene Corey. Photo: special

