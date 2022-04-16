Elon Musk and his unmissable Netflix documentary

12 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Elon MuskCEO of Tesla and SpaceXHas been appointed “person of the YearFrom the magazine time at 2021. It reshapes life in ground And maybe also life outside ground“, She said Edward FilcentalEditor in Chief timeIn a program “today” Monday.

in profile time from Musk, Filcental He wrote: “The person of the Year is a sign of EffectAnd few people have had a greater impact than musk In life groundAnd maybe even in life Outside subordinate ground“.

In 2021, musk Featured not only as richest person in the worldbut is also perhaps the richest example of a file Huge change a tour the society“, She said.

It may interest you: Elon Musk donates millions in Tesla stock

A few days ago, your company SpaceX He said he will send astronauts Americans to me International Space Station (ISS) On May 27, in its new capsule dragon crewannounced the chief Container This Friday. will be the first Flight Manned launched from United State In nearly 10 years.

On May 27, Container going to launch again astronauts Americans aboard a boat Americanfrom American soil.” Jim Bridenstinedirector of the space agency.

Since July 2011Americans relied on Hardware Russians To go to IS.

Cuida y ahorra usando energías verdes ]

‘Back to Space’ on Netflix

employment An expedition to spacejust released a file documentary film at Netflix employment muskcall “back to space“.

Elon Musk and team SpaceX You have a mission: to take several astronauts subordinate Container until the International Space Station There is a revolution in travels to spacerefers to the documentary’s synopsis.

back to spaceconfirms how SpaceX made for revolution Travel through and reach space Mars.

You can also read:

Twitter defends itself against Elon Musk’s offer of a “poison pill”

More Stories

Ephemeris April 16: Anya Taylor-Joy is 26 years old; Their best movies to watch on Netflix

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Belmondo, a few prizes and some great movies

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix: 3 sitcoms so you don’t get bored at Easter

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Dominican ‘Perejil’ wins Audience Award at Miami Film Festival

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Where to watch all Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts movies online

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix: 3 unmissable movies so you don’t get bored at Easter

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Economy Minister authorizes trip to US for meetings with World Bank and International Monetary Fund | News

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

Elon Musk and his unmissable Netflix documentary

12 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Common symptoms of multiple sclerosis associated with other diseases

14 mins ago Mia Thompson

The second sports bulletin

15 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Activate the temporary photo and video function

16 mins ago Leo Adkins