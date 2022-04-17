Asking for a Million Dollars a Day: Why Sylvester Stallone Kicked Bruce Willis From The Expendables | US Celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

indestructible(“The Expendables” in English) is a series of action films directed and starring Sylvester Stallone, next to the great movie stars of the eighties. Thanks to the good reception and success at the box office since the first show, many films have been recorded, which we have been able to enjoy hollywood actorsbetween them Bruce WillisWhat we saw in the first and second installments unfortunately did not appear in the third installment because he was fired.

Yes, although it is unbelievable, the actor known for his leading role in “‘, from successful production after no agreement. StalloneWorld Health Organization I was going to try to stop him at firstHe took it upon himself to inform him of his decision. It was so that in the third movie, his character, Mr. Church, didn’t appear in the plot anymore.

After he left″, which was released in August 2014, fans of action movies and fans of Willis are wondering about the specific reason for his expulsion from the film. If you don’t know either, we’ll tell you below.

When Bruce Willis arrives for the premiere of “The Expendables” on August 3, 2010 at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California (Photo: Gabriel Boyce/AFP)

Sylvester Stallone fired Bruce Willis from “non-Englishmen”

After the box office success of “The Expendables 2”, which managed to collect 315 million dollars, more than three times the production cost, it was already believed that The third film, so many famous actors were going to continue in the new installment. Bruce Willis was one of them.

Because he knew that his presence was important in history and because he was surrounded by other stars of his time He decides to demand payment according to the quality of his representation. Thus, Sylvester Stallone, who was the producer, was asked to raise.

Sylvester Stallone made another proposal to Bruce Willis to continue it "indestructible" (Photo: Johannes Eisel/AFP)
Sylvester Stallone made another offer for Bruce Willis to continue on “The Expendables” (Photo: Johannes Ezell/AFP)

What salary did Bruce Willis demand from Sylvester Stallone?

of course, Willis Request to pay $4 million for four working days; That’s a million dollars a day. Given this requirement, Stallone offered him $3 million for all those days, but he turned it down..

Without saying more, sylvester They decided to terminate their services; He even made the situation known on his social networks and took the opportunity to announce, in addition to Bruce’s departure, the entry into Harrison Ford’s cast.

Stallone's tweet announces the departure of Bruce Willis and the entry of Harrison Ford into "indestructible" (Photo: Sylvester Stallone/Twitter)
Stallone’s tweet announces the departure of Bruce Willis and Harrison Ford’s entry into the “Mercenary” (Image: Sylvester Stallone/Twitter)

Bruce Willis in “Infinites” 1 and 2

In The Expendables 1 and 2, Bruce Willis is responsible for giving life to Mr. Church, the CIA leader who hires The Expendables and later helps them fight them.

In “Mercenaries 1”

In The Expendables 1, Mr. Church hires a team of mercenaries to assassinate an Ibero-American dictator with the help of a person named Sandra. To do this, they must go to a fictional island located between the Gulf of Mexico and South America called “Vilina”.

In “Consumables 2”

While in “The Expendables 2,” Mr. Church entrusts Barney Ross with a new assignment in exchange for a debt owed. This consists of recovering a package that was on a plane that could have crashed near Albania.

Distribution promotional poster "Mercenaries 2". Here is Bruce Willis (Photo: Lionsgate)
Promotional poster for the “Mercenary 2” team. Here is Bruce Willis (Photo: Lionsgate)

