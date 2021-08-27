Everything is ready for the inauguration of the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir (center) arrives in Uganda before President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony. [Courtesy]

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was sworn in today at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, Uganda.

Security has been beefed up in different parts of the capital, Kampala. Crowds started forming at 8 am on Wednesday, and many Ugandan citizens were seen wearing masks.

Covid-19 protocols will be enforced.

Yesterday, the police deployed heavily in front of the offices of the opposition National Unity Party.

Museveni is sworn in for a sixth term.

digital standard You can officially confirm that some heads of state had already immigrated to Uganda prior to the inauguration, while others relented this morning.

The Ugandan government confirmed the arrival and presence of the African president among them. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Somalia’s Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, Salva Kiir from South Sudan, Alhaji Geingob of Namibia, Ghanaian Nana Akufo-Addo, Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Evarist Ndayishimie (Burundi) and Alpha Conde (Guinea).

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (center) meets you at Entebbe International Airport. [Courtesy]

The Presidents of Kenya and Tanzania, Uhuru Kenyatta and Samia Solho, respectively, arrived in Uganda this morning.

Kenya has also sent two government ministers (Foreign Affairs Ambassador Rachel Omamo and James Macharia Transportation) as representatives, while Nigerian Vice President Yemi Obisanjo will represent President Buhari.

On Monday, opposition politicians Bobby and Chiesa Besigye came They claimed that their homes were surrounded by security officers before taking the oath.

Besigye asked why the government had sent the police to his house, even though he was outside the country.

Ugandan National Army deputy spokesman Deo Akiki defended the move, saying it was aimed at preventing potential chaos.

Museveni won the controversial January election this year to secure a sixth term, receiving 5.85 million votes (58.6%) against his main rival, Wayne, who received 3.48 million votes (34.8%).

The 76-year-old has been in power since 1986 and is one of Africa’s oldest leaders.