“Fermi Factory”, “Reality Show” at the service of agriculture in Senegal

15 hours ago Cynthia Porter

First Amendment:

Despite the global rise of social media, television remains a major component of Senegalese entertainment. That’s why Osman Fay, a TV producer, came up with the idea of ​​”Ferme Factory”, a program based on traditional “reality shows” with wide influence in some European countries.

Senegal, a country located in West Africa, has a number of resources for the development of agriculture. Despite this, this activity is not attractive to young people, who every year decide to venture to improve their quality of life far from their borders.

The “Ferme Factory” has about 20 participants (men and women), who will work over four months to become farmers. The prize, their main motive, is their own and fruitful piece of land that will allow them to make their future in the country.


The group consists of participants from different areas of Senegalese society. Some come from families with a long agricultural tradition, but it is also possible to see young people with university studies willing to put their knowledge into practice.

The program has government support. The first season was broadcast on the Senegalese national channel and attended by hundreds of thousands of viewers. In addition, she receives sponsorship from the National Agency for Agricultural Integration and Development, an entity specifically created to promote work in this field and prevent young people from emigrating from the country.

The participants in their few seasons were able to become role models for the community. Thanks to the experiences of the heroes, transmitted through the screen, many young people put aside the idea of ​​leaving for other countries, to stay in search of a better future in Senegal.

More Stories

“Cobra Kai”: Netflix renews the series for a fifth season – series news

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Everything is ready for the inauguration of the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni

23 hours ago Cynthia Porter

More natural light, less glare and less heat: How does self-tinting glass work?

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

all over the world? ‘Save by the Bell’ is coming to Netflix

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Premiere of “Yellow Glasses” on broadcasting platforms in Ecuador | cinema | entertainment

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

I’m not ready to share details

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

NASA: The James Webb Space Telescope has completed its tests – Science – Life

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp | What does XD mean and when is it used? Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Tropical Storm Ida: Where is it forming and how will it affect the US over the weekend?

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

Uganda shuts down parliament for two weeks after high cases of coronavirus among members and workers

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

“Cobra Kai”: Netflix renews the series for a fifth season – series news

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter