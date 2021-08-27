“Cobra Kai”: Netflix renews the series for a fifth season – series news

The fourth installment has yet to be released, and Netflix has already renewed “Cobra Kai” for a 5th season; Everything indicated that the fighting in All Valley would reach levels never seen before. Will Terry Silver be responsible for prolonging the story?

Acquired by Netflix, Cobra Kai has become one of today’s most popular series, bringing back the old karate rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). And in an unexpected twist, it was confirmed that the series had been renewed for its fifth season, even before its fourth show.. Will it be in this remake we finally see Hilary Swank Julie Pierce?

By publishing the official account of Cobra Kai On Twitter, this information was posted; With a short animation showing the Roman number five in flames, it was also accompanied by the following message: “The dojo is about to be five times more radical. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a fifth season.”

According to the first reports issued by colliderAnd Netflix plans to start filming the new episodes in Atlanta, US, this fall. Although it is not yet clear, there may be initial presentation plans for the end of 2022, we will have to wait to find out the official date and more. Production details.

Season 4 will hit the Netflix catalog this December and bring back one of the franchise’s most dangerous villains: Terry Silver., who will be played again by Thomas Ian Griffiths with participation throughout the ten episodes of the new installment, so Daniel and Johnny must join forces.

It was recently announced that a giant flow It will have its own Comic-Con convention under the name Tudum (the name is inspired by the soundtrack accompanying the colorful animation shortly before the start of a series or movie) in which will share exclusive previews of the future releases you have on your agenda, so it can be the perfect place to find out what other plans are in about five Cobra Kai.

Season 4 of “Cobra Kai” will hit Netflix in December.



At the moment, no other information is known, so we will have to be patient until Netflix decides to share new aspects. In the meantime, we must not forget that the fourth season is a few months away from its release and this new renewal assures us that we will have Cobra Kai For a long time.