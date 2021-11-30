‘Facuna’, the word of the year in the US – El Financiero

“Vaccine” was chosen as the word of the year in the United States, according to the Merriam-Webster publishing house, which specializes in dictionaries.

This is what he indicated on Monday in a statement highlighting other words that were among the most requested after this year, starting with “insurrection,” due to the attack on the US Congress on January 6.

If in 2020 a “pandemic”, this year “vaccine” was the word of the year, chosen to be the most searched in dictionaries, above all for increased interest compared to 2020, with searches increasing 601 percent.

A much larger increase, at 1,048 percent, if compared to 2019, the year the pandemic had not yet reached.

Merriam-Webster states in her statement that the pandemic and the use of vaccines to contain it forced the publisher to expand its entry into the word, which it did last May.

The previous definition of a vaccine was “a preparation to kill microorganisms, attenuated organisms, or harmful organisms that has been administered to produce or increase immunity to disease”.

With this year’s events, the editorial changed to this definition: “a preparation taken (also by injection) to stimulate an immune response against a specific infection, agent or disease.”

Then this potential preparation is divided into two types: by a pathogen such as a bacteria or virus or some of its components, or by a genetic preparation that uses the body’s cells to produce an antigen.

After Word of the Year, Merriam-Webster highlighted another she inevitably began consulting at the beginning of the year: “Rebellion.”

The statement said that the events of January 6, when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol, led to a surge in interest in this word, especially when it began to appear in newspaper headlines.

According to Miriam Webster

The definition of insurrection, according to their dictionaries, is “an act or intent to revolt against a civil authority or established government.”

Among the most coveted actions after this year is “Perseverance” for the successful landing of the “Perseverance” rover on Mars in February.

“Nomad” for “Nomadland,” or “infrastructure,” for the ambitious reconstruction plan that Joe Biden’s government was able to approve shortly before the end of the year are the other most requested words in the United States in 2021.