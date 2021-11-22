FDI grows 5.7% in January-September: Ministry of Economy – El Sol de Mexico

The Ministry of Economy reported on Monday that the country took in $24,831.7 million in foreign investment between January and September, an increase of 5.7 percent over that recorded in the same period last year, according to preliminary figures.

Most of the foreign direct investment obtained in the nine months of the year, 40.3 percent, corresponds to the reinvestment of profits of the company operating in the country, the agency said in a statement.

New investments accounted for 38.4 percent of the registered amount, and the rest is intercompany accounts, i.e. deposits or transfers from subsidiaries of companies having a presence in the state.

In terms of sectors, manufacturing continued to be a major destination for foreign direct investment, with an increase of 45 percent of the amount in the reference period.

Meanwhile, the United States remains the main source of investment in Mexico, with nearly half of the amount reported.

“The above shows a recovery in FDI flows, consistent with the positive global trend,” SE highlighted.

