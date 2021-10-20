FIFA will investigate attacks against Tre in El Salvador

FIFA will investigate the incidents of El Salvador fans (Photo: REUTERS / José Cabezas)

last game from mexican national team in hexagonal CONCACAF heading to World Cup Qatar 2022 went against savior. The tripartite He won 2 – 0, so the fans of the local team were upset by the result and starred in a spectacle that made the national players uneasy.

in a cuscatlan stadium followers of El Salvador threw things that invaded the field throughout the match. The truth has not gone unnoticed before FIFA, so the file will start Investigation against the Salvadoran Football Association, as detailed ESPN.

The Disciplinary Committee The International Football Association will be responsible for taking action to clarify what happened at Cuscatlán Stadium, where it was discovered that some fans had tried to enter with explosives to create fear for the team. Gerardo stammer Martino.

The Mexican national team was insulted at the Estadio Cuscatlan (Photo: REUTERS/Jose Cabezas)

The investigation will seek to find out the relationship or the interference of the El Salvador Federation in the conduct of its audience. The sports portal also clarified that the case is already open and under the control of the relevant sports authorities.

FIFA can confirm that Its disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the Salvadoran Football Association Regarding the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier match between El Salvador and Mexico,” revealed ESPN.

Possible penalties that will be attributed to the Salvadoran national team will be for A Economic fine Or in extreme cases, it could be Veto match at home; He should play his next commitment at the World Cup match behind closed doors, without fans.

Salvadoran fans threw objects onto the stadium to frighten El Tre (Photo: REUTERS/Jose Cabezas)

This is not the first time the South American team has had similar experiences, since in a duel against them United State – In the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 – the public acted in the same way and tried to intimidate the Americans with insults. On that occasion, an investigation was also launched and they were He was fined a total of more than $32,000.

In addition, FIFA asked him to close the stands behind the goal, to prevent attendees from throwing bottles and other artifacts on the field. But in match against mexico, the signal was not followed and there was an audience behind the goals.

It should be noted that not only the Aztec players were humiliated, they were all humiliated Technical body of stammer They were the victims of the insults and crimes that came from the podium. On the bench for the Mexican team, things fell near the area, so Substitute players were protected throughout the match.

Salvadorans were further annoyed when they expelled Mario Jacobo (Photo: REUTERS/Jose Cabezas)

But he was most affected by the hostile behavior of the audience Guillermo Ochoa. During the 90 minutes of playing, he was aware of the artifacts that had fallen near where he was, although he didn’t take it seriously, it caused him annoyance as he constantly had to clean the playing area.

Mexico won with goals from Hector Morenoat 30 and Raul Jimenez, at the 93rd minute. However, the controversy He did not leave the game because both teams played with one less football player. After the various fouls and offenses that occurred in the match, the referee decided Mario Jacobo was sent off Three minutes after the start of the second part.

Temporarily tripartite He had the advantage of another footballer on the field, but there was supervision of Nestor Araujo caused a foul It deserves a direct expulsion. In the 67th minute, Mexico also had 10 items on the field.

Read on:

Why wasn’t Gerardo Arteaga called up to Tricolor despite his good performance

How Compayito ended up selling sweets after leaving Televisa

Why Cuscatlán was a historical nightmare for the Mexican national team