Five US universities boost the jobs of the future | community | magazine

American universities provide facilities for young Latin Americans to apply for their study programmes.

The world is constantly changing and so are its needs, so in the field of education there are important jobs that have lost their importance, While other completely new devices are being put in place.

According to the report future jobs, From the World Economic Forum, jobs in areas such as accounting and management could disappear in the future, while those in Data analysis, business development and other technology files They will continue to grow significantly in the coming years.

However, these types of professions are not yet common in Latin America. In the United States, on the other hand, many universities are expanding and updating their catalog, focusing on the needs of the future. What is more, Many of these study centers have opened up new opportunities So that Latino students can apply to their admission programs.

According to Alejandro Garcia, co-director of blue ivy training, platform from training Education to study abroad, this panorama is still unknown by many Latin American students, and indicates that even many of these institutions have Economic facilities (scholarships, credits, etc.) are similar to many private universities in our region.

Garcia emphasizes that applying to this type of university has become easier, Since the pandemic, scholarship and financial support programs have been agreed to start from the next academic year. Then, The Five Most Distinguished Universities:

University of Utah: video game, E-Commerce and entrepreneurship

Gains importance for his training in innovative disciplines such as development video game (Top 10 de EE. UU.), E-Commerce (first place in the country) and leading businesses (16th place); In addition, it offers interesting careers such as atmospheric sciences and urban environment.

Their admissions office offers virtual tours in Spanish and English. The Foundation applies COVID-19 vaccines to on-campus enrollment, as well as rapid antibody tests. They still have admission for the 2021-2022 school year.

Florida International University: Business professionals

fall as One of the top 50 public universities in terms of promoting innovation. Its international business program is the second best in the United States and is considered among the top 20 public universities that contribute to the public good, according to Washington Monthly Magazine.

In addition, this study center stands out for being 3rd Best International MBA (Master of Business Administration) programs nationwide And the ninth in the world for the best program Online MBA, according to the QS World University Rankings 2020.

American University: For those interested in searching

It is located in Washington and has positioned itself as one of the best research academies in the world. It is the 76th university in the entire United States (out of more than four thousand in the country) and employs more than 14,000 students from 50 states in the American Federation, as well as 124 countries.

American College Los Angeles: One step to the best universities

It is an institution that allows its students Earn college credit for transfer to first-class universities. The common core includes macro and microeconomics, computer science, and mathematics.

exchange students have Comprehensive advisory services and academic support at every stage of the application and admission process. The cost of education includes any medical insurance expenses, as well as accommodation near the campus.

University of the Pacific: Science and Engineering, with Scholarships for Latin America

A private university is ranked 9th in social mobility among the private universities in the country. It is located in California and offers special scholarships to students from Latin America, who are offered a wide range of careers and specializations in scientific studies, business, music and engineering; Some emerge that will be in great demand in the future, such as biochemistry, bioengineering, health sciences, or very interesting fields such as ethnic and gender studies.

It also has campuses in the cities of Stockton, Sacramento, and San Francisco. It has a wide range of programs A direct and connected approach to the industrial, technological, social, cultural, and economic ecosystem of growth in California and the country. (I)