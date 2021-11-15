Foreign Ministry: Peru and the United States affirm a high level of relations | News

The Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed today that the visit of the US Under Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, to Peru this week confirms the high level of relations between the two countries.

The senior official not only had long talks with the Head of State, Pedro Castillo, but also met with Secretary of State Oscar Murtua and President of Congress Maria del Carmen Alva.

“Relations with the United States are of great importance to Peru, as the North American country is our second trading partner after China, and it is the number one source of non-repayable cooperation due to the close friendship that we maintain,” he said. Chancellery.

In addition, he noted that the United States is one of the largest collaborators in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the second largest source of tourists in the world and a favorite of Peruvian immigrants.

In the economic sphere, both in the meeting with President Castillo and with Foreign Minister Maúrtua, the desire to expand trade and attract high-quality investments to Peru at a time when our economy is emerging from the crisis caused by sanitary measures is openly expressed.

The Trade Promotion Agreement signed between the two countries in 2009 was very beneficial. He added that the exchanges of goods and services increased by more than 50%, as they moved from 11 thousand million to 17 thousand million dollars in the first decade of their use, according to what he added in Text published in the Official Gazette El Peruano.

He added that the factor to be highlighted is the creation of 6,500 new export companies, more than 90% of which are micro and small-scale enterprises. For this reason, commercial benefits were distributed in a large part of Peruvian society.

“In recent months, the recovery in the prices of traditional exports has helped boost our trade. The same has happened with the increase in non-traditional exports. Last year, 2,500 companies registered to export to the United States, generating more income for Peruvian families.”

The appointment he made with Under Secretary Sherman was also an opportunity for Peru, one of the countries hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, to estimate its support at more than $20 million in order to confront this evil.

The authorities also reaffirmed their commitment to defending democracy, protecting human rights, promoting pluralism, and fighting corruption and organized crime.

Evidence of this is Washington’s declaration that the last general election was “fair and democratic” and Under Secretary Sherman’s invitation to President Castillo to attend the December 10 Democracy Summit.

The State Department concluded that Peru and the United States are working to foster a harmonious relationship that will continue to strengthen for the benefit of their peoples.

