Francisco Santos resigns from the Embassy of Colombia in the United States | government | Economie

Francisco SantosAnd the Colombian Ambassador to the United States, Withdraw official on Monday.

EL TIEMPO newspaper reported that Santos informed President Ivan Duque of the decision during a phone conversation they had.

“The resignation was not accepted and Duque asked him to travel to Colombia to discuss the matterAnd the media quoted sources from the Colombian embassy in Washington, D.C., as saying.

And the journey to talk about resignation will take place in a few weeks, Santos said He has several activities scheduled for the next few days.

“He tendered his resignation after achieving two goals he had proposed: organizing a visit to Washington for Secretary of State and Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez, and materializing corresponding aid to Colombia for 2022.EL TIEMPO stated.

Exactly a few days ago, Joe Biden’s government delivered its budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year and included $453.8 million for the state.

Santos’ resignation from the embassy materialized some time ago. In January 2020, he resigned after an audio clip was leaked criticizing national government officials, including former Foreign Minister Claudia Blum.

His departure was not finalized due to the coronavirus, as the pandemic intensified. Later the official broached the subject again in December 2020 and in February 2021, Approval of his resignation for the month of May of this year.

