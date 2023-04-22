Free collection of books in PDF format for learning English – Enseñame de Ciencia

For several years now, it has been known that English is one of the most important languages, from a professional context. If you have ever wondered how to learn or improve your knowledge of English without leaving home, we have the answer right here. We have brought you a collection of the best books in PDF format for learning English at various levels that you can download for free.

English is the most widely spoken language on the planet, with nearly 400 million native speakers, which is added to the people who understand and speak the language even if it is not their mother tongue, and add between 1,000 and 1,600 million speakers, that is, part The fourth in the world speaks English.

It is the language of international business, mainly in the United States and the United Kingdom, not forgetting that most of the world’s entertainment is in English. It also has a vocabulary that is flexible and easy to understand, more so than any other language, and English continues to evolve and absorb new words that spread to other languages.

Maybe you were interested in a movie, a book, a song, a poem, a cooking and fashion show, but it’s in that language and you wonder what it means? How do you translate it? Or how do you pronounce it? And you did not find a convincing answer.

Learning a new language gives you access to new employment, business, school or tourism opportunities especially if it is English, the most spoken language in the world. For this reason and more, in the following list we have compiled the best books in PDF format where you can learn writing and speaking at a basic, intermediate and advanced level absolutely for free. These books are publicly available, and you will find the name of the work, as well as the link where you can access the book in PDF format to download on your computer, tablet or mobile phone.