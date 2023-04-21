A military commander undertakes a civil transition in Sudan

military commander l Sudan Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan I promised today that when this ends conflict against the powerful paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (far) will ensure the transition to civilian rule, although on the other hand He did not accept the armistice Suggest it United nations for him Eid al-Fitrwhich marks the end of the holy month for Muslims Ramadan.

In his first speech since the start of hostilities, Al-Burhan said, “We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal with wisdom and strength, in a way that preserves the security and unity of the homeland and allows us to ensure the transition to civilian rule.” Last day 15, it was recorded on videotape marking the first day of this religious holiday.

In the video published by the official Sudanese television, which lasted only one minute, the general indicated that Sudan received “a very serious wound, which caused deaths and injuries, families were displaced, and facilities and homes were destroyed.”

Without rest and the resurrection of the dead

Yesterday, the United Nations proposed a three-day truce to coincide with the duration of the festive period at the end of Ramadan, but only the Royal Army led Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Hamidti – Sudan’s strong man – unilaterally support him.

And we agreed on a humanitarian truce for a period of 72 hours, starting at 06:00 local time today, which coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to receive their families.

The paramilitary group said, “We affirm our commitment during the period of the declared armistice to a complete ceasefire, and we warn of the other party’s continuous transgressions by not adhering to the declared armistice.”

However, the Sudanese army issued a statement after the royal army’s commitment to the armistice, in which it did not mention this possibility, and the fighting continued throughout the day, according to Ife.

Meanwhile, the Global Health Organization (fromToday, he noted that at least 413 people have been killed and 3,551 injured in Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict.

To this number is added a factor of International Organization for Migration (International Organization for Migration), one of the United Nations agencies, who died today after the car in which he was traveling with his family was hit in a confrontation, according to the organization.

Three other workers from the United Nations, in this case from World Food Program (World Food Program), in a similar incident on the first day of the conflict.

Displacement and evacuation plans

UN agencies have already begun recording cases of displaced people and Sudanese seeking asylum in other countries, such as Chad.

the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCRYesterday, Thursday, he indicated that since the start of the conflict, it is estimated that between 10,000 and 20,000 people have left the Darfur region in western Sudan and sought refuge in Chad.

spokeswoman United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) for Sudan Sophie Carlson told EFE today that they are trying to verify the number of displaced people because the situation is not entirely clear, although she confirmed the displacement of an unspecified number of Sudanese within the country.

In the meantime, evacuation plans are being prepared for European countries, such as Spain, although European sources who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media confirmed to EFE that at the moment, the situation is not amenable to evacuation by battles.

With information from EFE