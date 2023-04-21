What is the first Earth Day and why is it celebrated?

Many countries celebrate b April 22nd is Earth Day. But what exactly is its purpose and when did it begin to be celebrated?

It all started in the 1970’s, when it was US Senator Gaylord Nelson created this date To create global awareness of the problems of overpopulation, pollution, destruction of biodiversity and other environmental adversities. It is also a day to honor and recognize the planet as our common home and mother, as expressed by many cultures throughout history.

The first mass Earth Day celebration was held on April 22, 1970, under the direction of Gaylord Nelson, with the specific aim of Ask the US government to create an Environmental Protection Agency Responsible for ensuring the preservation of natural resources.

This date was chosen because it was present in the calendar during a period devoid of vacations or school activities that could reduce participation in demonstrations, and it did not conflict with religious or national holidays. A Wednesday was chosen, one day away from the weekend which ensured an important crowd for the students.

Already on March 21st San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alioto made the first announcement Several celebrations were held in both this city and Davis (California) for several days.

2,000 universities, 10,000 schools, and hundreds of social groups joined in calling the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. It was with this tremendous pressure (Several million people across the United States participated.) that managed to create the current Environmental Protection Agency and many laws to preserve the natural environment.

In this video you can see one of the demonstrations that day, specifically in Philadelphia.

This experience continued to take hold in the following years and spread to the rest of the planet in a few years as environmental claims began to be heard.

There is some controversy about Author of Earth Day Doctrine. One of the possible creators of this term, according to Wikipedia, may be John McConnell, who presented to UNESCO, at the Environment Conference, the idea of ​​a global celebration of this name. However, it also seems possible that Senator Gaylord Nelson himself baptized the event in this way, following the advice of a friend of his who worked as an advertising executive.

Whatever the case, Earth Day has established itself over the years as an e.gfemerides to raise your voice for the problems plaguing the planet And at the same time, recognizing the need to work to preserve it.

….

Related news

Environmental contact: [email protected]