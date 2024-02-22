G20 foreign ministers are concerned about conflicts in the world – DW – 02/22/2024

Meeting of foreign ministers of member states G20 On Wednesday (02/21/2024), it ended its first day of work in Rio de Janeiro with underlying concern about the conflicts in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine and a call for peace and solidarity from some Member States.

This event, which brings together foreign ministers of the world's largest economies, took place behind closed doors except for the opening speech by Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, which was broadcast live on social media.

The first G20 ministerial meeting since Brazil assumed the presidency of the forum began with a call from the host country for peace and cooperation, without which, the Chancellor said, it will be very difficult to confront poverty, inequality or climate change.

In the midst of the tensions in the global situation, this topic has been repeated MexicoWhich called for the return of solidarity and humanity in international relations.

Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena said during the meeting, according to a message the diplomat later posted on social media, that “peace does not exist by force, but by equality, justice and law.”

Reform of multilateral organizations

The head of Brazilian diplomacy used his speech to reiterate Brazil's request to reform multilateral organizations, an issue that will be the focus of discussions on the agenda on Thursday, February 22, and one of the axes that the South American country promoted during its term. presidency.

It is essential for Brazil to have a “modern and effective” international system of governance, with rules that all countries follow, so that conflicts and differences can be resolved “through multilateral dialogue and not with weapons.”

The Brazilian Foreign Minister criticized the ineffectiveness of the UN Security Council in resolving conflicts such as those in Ukraine and Gaza, and said that the organization's paralysis was causing the deaths of innocent civilians.

As Vieira explained in his speech, Brazil is “deeply concerned” about the current international situation regarding peace and security, and he said the G20 can play an “essential” role in reducing tensions.

The European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, spoke in the same context, stressing that the G20 remains an “essential forum” to address the current complex global challenges.

“As the world sees confrontation and escalation, we must show that multilateralism works in times of crisis,” the senior diplomat said in a message posted on social media.

Bilateral meetings

Some of these topics were discussed hours before the opening of the event between the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da SilvaAnd US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who made a quick visit to Brasilia and then traveled to Rio.

A statement by the Brazilian presidency said that Lula affirmed during the meeting “his desire for peace and an end to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.”

Although both “agreed on the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state” as a means of resolving the conflict in Gaza, they made their differences clear regarding the Ukrainian conflict. While Lula defended a “diplomatic” solution, Blinken said that “conditions” for that do not exist and affirmed the United States' unwavering support for Kiev.

The agenda outside the event was busy in Rio, especially for Brazil, whose Foreign Minister held bilateral meetings with his Argentine counterpart, Diana Mondino; With his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov; France, Stephane Sigournet; Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, and Indonesia, Retno Lestari Priyansari Marsudi, and with the Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister, Ma Zhaoxu, and others.

Brazil assumed the presidency of the organization G20 In December 2023, his term will end in November 2024, with the Forum's Presidential Summit, which will also be held in Rio, Janeiro.

mg (EVI, AFP, AP)