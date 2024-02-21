Is it dangerous to use the microwave frequently? This is what the experts say

AndMicrowave It is a very useful device for our daily life. Thanks to it we can heat our meals every day when we do not have a stove at hand or when we are in a hurry and want to keep our food warm. But how healthy is it to use this device frequently?

Next, we'll tell you what experts say about frequent use of Microwave.

Is using an oven dangerous? Microwave?

Many people take advantage ofMicrowaveBut many others consider that it can be harmful to health and harm foods or drinks that are heated inside. However, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco) points out that this belief is incorrect.

“Contrary to what many people think, the radiation emitted by the furnace Microwave It is not radioactive and does not remain stored inside it. “It's an energy like the light of a light bulb. If you turn it off, it disappears.” Indian.

the Microwave ovens They use electromagnetic waves for heating. These waves excite food molecules, especially water molecules, to convert that energy into heat. It is a type of non-ionizing radiation, such as that used by a cell phone, and does not affect the body like nuclear (ionizing) radiation.

(Image: Pexels)

Noelia Veglia, an engineer and member of the Radiocommunications Laboratory at the National University of Rio Cuarto (UNRC), explains to Think health that it Microwave It works on the same radio frequency as Wi-Fi, but with greater power.

For its part, the World Health Organization said “When used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions,” he notes Microwave ovens It is safe and convenient for heating and cooking various foods. However, she points out five precautions that should be taken to avoid the main risks of using a microwave.

No study has yet shown that this device harms food, or kills its nutrients, and for this reason it is considered a safe device. However, to keep them in good condition and prevent accidents, it is important to be careful.

Necessary precautions to be in place Microwave In good shape

Shielding control from Microwave

According to Noelia Viglia, non-ionizing radiation cannot escape from the oven because it is protected. The door even has a special shield and safety system so that it does not work if the oven is not closed.

Therefore, it is recommended that when purchasing Microwave Let's make sure that the shielding is adequate and that when we purchase it we take care of the outer shell from rust.

“The lower the quality of shielding microwave, More radiation comes out of it. It is advised not to stare in front Microwave “While it's running,” Veglia advises.

Solve pollution risks

When heating food Microwave There may be a risk of contamination due to the accumulation of dangerous microorganisms that can live as spores inside Microwave. For this reason, it is important to clean it regularly Microwave. When cleaning it, it is important to keep in mind the following:

This must be done with the device disconnected Clean with a damp cloth and detergent Then wipe with another damp cloth to remove the cleaning product.

(Image: Pexels)

Avoid plastic containers

It is known that metal containers should not be used inside Microwave. But you also need to be careful with plastic. Although some are suitable for MicrowaveAs a rule, it is recommended to use glass and ceramic plates or dishes.

Plastics often contain compounds that pose a health risk such as bisphenol A (BPA) or phthalates. When heated in Microwave These compounds can leach into food and our body receives more than usual doses of these toxins.

