Pay attention to what the signature of an earthly person who enjoys material things looks like, according to graphology.

Knowing the way people write is essential to obtain data about their personality. This study can be conducted through Graphology Thus obtaining data about the attributes. We can tell if someone is outgoing, hardworking, methodical and even enjoys material things above other things, what should you take into consideration? In this note we will reveal that to you.

First we should know what Graphology. This textual study Writings By hand it allows us to identify who wrote it. In this case we will analyze what people say through A and O (in italics). Both letters can reveal relevant personality aspects and traits.

Pay attention to the A and O.

The study of A and O relates to the ovals (i.e. the letters ayo written in cursive) which are the traces that we print on paper, which is another way of showing what we really feel, as together with the signature they represent our emotional world. Handwritten ovals (like the letters a and o) reflect our love and expression, among other things. In graphology, ovals represent a person's ability to adapt and be flexible. They can also indicate sensitivity, creativity, and openness to new ideas and experiences. In general, they reflect a a personality Balanced and harmonious.

What do ovals mean in graphology and how do they affect personality?

The open ovals below are pure instinct. They move on the earthly plane and enjoy material things. They like to be in control. Their emotional display is always like one side of a coin, because they know how to read what others need. For them, passion and ambition are important. They are “good lobbyists.” On the other hand, the open ovals above are idealistic people, who do not express their feelings and seem distant. They are attracted to the cosmic and spiritual world and the search for perfection. From time to time they can be reckless, and if they do not come down to the earthly level, they can become fanciful. They are the “idealists” the book“.

Meanwhile there are two other streams according to Graphology: Open ovals on the right, they are quite communicative people, open, frank and sociable. They need to express their feelings outward, which may make them a bit secretive, and keep their secrets and the secrets of others. Expansion is their goal: they are “great PR people.” The open ovals on the left, they are very introverted and shy. They only embody what is happening to their most intimate essence. They feel comfortable with few people because it is difficult for them to trust them. Their inner world is huge but they always talk more about others and very little about themselves. They are the “hermits” par excellence.