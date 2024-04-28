Russia announces control of another town in eastern Ukraine – DW – 04/28/2024

Cedric Manwaring April 28, 2024 0
Russia announces control of another town in eastern Ukraine – DW – 04/28/2024

On Sunday (04/28/2024), Russia announced the seizure of a village Donetskin the east UkraineIn an area of ​​the front where Moscow forces made progress last week against the Ukrainian army. “Thanks to active operations, units of the Central Force Group were able to achieve this Released The village of Novopakhmutivka, located northwest The city of Avdiivka has been in Russian hands since FebruaryThe Russian Ministry of Defense indicated.

He added that the Zapad (Western) military group “occupied more advantageous positions” in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Petropavlevka (Kharkov), Grigorievka (Donetsk) and Chervona-Dibrova (Lugansk), as did units of the Yuzhnaya (Southern) military group). which “improved positions on the front line” in Klychevka, Andreevka and Krasnohyrivka in Donetsk.

Russian forces also claim to have repelled a series of Ukrainian counterattacks near Chasiv Yar, another key point in the region where the two sides have repeatedly clashed, as a final invasion of this city would allow the Russian army to threaten the Ukrainian strongholds of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk. , keys to control the Donetsk region.

The Russian command also reported that Russian aviation, with artillery support, destroyed hangars for attack drones at the Ukrainian Kamenka airfield, in the Dnepropetrovsk region (central), as well as warehouses containing air-deployed bombs at Berluki airfields, in Chernigov. District, Starokonstantiniv, in the Khmelnitsky region.

LGC (AFP, EFI, RTR)

More Stories

A 6-year-old boy died in a fire, with his little brother in his arms

A 6-year-old boy died in a fire, with his little brother in his arms

Cedric Manwaring April 27, 2024 0
For not giving him an appointment! The manicure car burned down 🎦

For not giving him an appointment! The manicure car burned down 🎦

Cedric Manwaring April 26, 2024 0
160 whales stranded on Australian beach; He died 29

160 whales stranded on Australian beach; He died 29

Cedric Manwaring April 25, 2024 0
Washington sends long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – DW – 04/24/2024

Washington sends long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – DW – 04/24/2024

Cedric Manwaring April 25, 2024 0
Pay attention to what the signature of an earthly person who enjoys material things looks like, according to graphology.

Pay attention to what the signature of an earthly person who enjoys material things looks like, according to graphology.

Cedric Manwaring April 24, 2024 0
Freixenet will temporarily lay off 80% of its workers due to drought in Spain

Freixenet will temporarily lay off 80% of its workers due to drought in Spain

Cedric Manwaring April 23, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Russia announces control of another town in eastern Ukraine – DW – 04/28/2024

Russia announces control of another town in eastern Ukraine – DW – 04/28/2024

Cedric Manwaring April 28, 2024 0
A 6-year-old boy died in a fire, with his little brother in his arms

A 6-year-old boy died in a fire, with his little brother in his arms

Cedric Manwaring April 27, 2024 0
Sins of the Chinese company building the Bogotá metro in other parts of the world

Sins of the Chinese company building the Bogotá metro in other parts of the world

Mia Thompson April 27, 2024 0
For not giving him an appointment! The manicure car burned down 🎦

For not giving him an appointment! The manicure car burned down 🎦

Cedric Manwaring April 26, 2024 0
Uganda's gold trade is once again increasing and has become the country's main export product.

Uganda's gold trade is once again increasing and has become the country's main export product.

Mia Thompson April 26, 2024 0