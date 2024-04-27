A 6-year-old boy died in a fire, with his little brother in his arms

Cedric Manwaring April 27, 2024 0
Two young brothers from Clifton, Virginia in the United States lost their lives when a fire broke out in their home.

The story of the little brothers spread thanks to the heroic act of the eldest, because although he could have been saved by leaving the house, he decided to return to his three-year-old brother and protect him.

The minors' father said his six-year-old son “was smart enough to get out of the house, and he knew what was happening.”

He added: “I think he saw his brother in danger, trapped, so he went in and protected him, noting that the paramedics told him that when they entered the house, they found him in his arms and in a position that allowed him to do so.” Protect him.

They pointed out that the six-year-old boy was wearing a Captain America shirt at the time of the fire, which is why they pointed out that he is a hero in real life.

Although paramedics were able to restore them and take them to the hospital, the two younger brothers lost their lives.

His family noted that although they are going through the most difficult time in their lives, they honor their eldest son because he made the most important decision in his life.

“We're sad, but at the same time, it's like my 6-year-old made the manliest decision, and at the same time, I feel like a proud father,” the children's father said.

