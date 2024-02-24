NASA is looking for volunteers for a mission simulating life on Mars; These are the requirements – Teach me about science

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live on Mars? NASA has done this too, but this time the agency is looking for volunteers who have a desire to know what life would be like on this planet.

The CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Analogue Exploration) mission is a series of analog missions that will simulate a year-long stay on Mars. Each mission will consist of four crew members who will live in Mars Dune Alpha, an isolated 1,700-square-foot habitat. During the duration of the mission, the crew will simulate spacewalks and provide relevant data on various factors, including the health, physical and behavioral performance of the crew members.

The second mission is scheduled for the spring of 2025, and for this reason NASA will open a new call for volunteers who want to try this experience to participate in the activities that will be carried out within a 3D printed area that simulates the living conditions of a living organism. A crew of astronauts who will land on the surface of the red planet in the future.

These types of missions are essential to understanding how a crew will react to the challenges posed by a mission of this type, and knowing how to plan what astronaut exploration on Mars will be like.

In this mission, volunteers will be tasked with farming, preserving their environment, playing sports, performing robotic operations and simulating spacewalks. One challenge will be facing real problems, such as equipment failure, communications delays, environmental pressures and limited resources.

Would you like to participate in NASA's CHAPEA mission? So you can register

The call is open for people to participate in this mission and it will be available until April 2 of this year. the requirements To register for the program, they are listed below:

° Be a US citizen or permanent resident

° You must be between 30 and 55 years old

° Proficiency in the English language

You must fill out the application in the format you find by clicking on this link, and remember that you have a deadline of April 2 to be able to submit the application. By doing so, you will agree to have your answers credited for consideration as a candidate for a CHAPEA staff member; However, you must meet the above requirements and obtain a master's degree in a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field, such as engineering, mathematics, biological sciences, computing, or physics, as well as successfully pass the astronaut physical exam.

During this period, you must be patient, as the selection process can last up to 13 months, and when the finalists are selected, they must undergo medical, psychological and psychological tests through which they can prove that they are capable of mental, emotional and physical support. This is a long task. Durable with a high level of isolation.

If you want to know all the details about this job and want to apply, we leave it to you connection So you can access and fill out your application.