Trump wins the South Carolina election by a large margin over Haley

former president of the United States, Donald Trumpwon this Saturday Primary elections Subordinate the Republican Party in South CarolinaThis brings him closer than ever to his party announcing that he is its candidate for the presidential elections in November.

According to the expectations of many American media outlets, such as the New York Times or Fox News, Donald Trump (77 years old) won by a large margin over his competitor. Nikki Haley (52 years old), and thus loses in his home state, where he supposedly had more support.

The New York Times gave Trump 61% of the vote, compared to 38% for Haley. While Fox gives 64% to Trump and 35% to Haley. Other media outlets give similar percentages, making it clear that the 50 delegates from South Carolina (in this state the winner takes them all) will be added to the list of delegates for Trump, who has already won three states, while Haley did not win in none.

At this time, neither Trump nor Haley have commented on the results; Just an hour before the polls closed, Haley announced again that she would not be withdrawing from the race: “I'm not going anywhere. I'm not giving up or giving up; I'm fighting and I'm winning.”

He had said on several occasions that he intends to continue in the primary race at least until “Super Tuesday” on March 5, when more than 800 delegates will be distributed, which is considered a final date for closing the door to running for the presidency.

However, Saturday's defeat, especially bitter for her in the state where she also governed between 2011 and 2017, may make her reconsider things.

