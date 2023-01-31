Global economic prospects are improving and more | World Front Pages 01/31/2023
Here’s what pops up on the front pages of the world’s media, this Tuesday, January 31, 2023:
The official report does not match the body cameras
Few details of the fatal beating in Memphis
The global economic outlook is improving
The United States, Europe and China exceed expectations. The IMF’s improved forecasts reflect averted disasters
The Yes Only Yes reform opens a rift in the coalition
PSOE, willing to handle the initiative without agreement with We Can. Equality agrees to raise judgments, but rejects the proposal of justice
The Guardian/UK
The International Monetary Fund warns the UK faces a “sharp correction” due to the fallout from Truss’ budget
The UK will be the only G7 country whose economy will shrink
The wanted Mapuche leader drunk and dressed as a woman fell into El Bolsón
Facundo Jones Huala arrested
Universal guaranteed pensions and improvements in more conservative funds drive record number of retirees in 2022
The number of retirees exceeded 177 thousand, an increase of almost 90% over the previous year
Congress continues to debate early elections and seeks consensus
Parliament meets today to make a decision
